Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports. Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO