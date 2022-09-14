ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
Jake Paul instigates heated Twitter exchange between Tyron Woodley and KSI

Jake Paul turned puppetmaster earlier this week by instigating a Twitter back and forth between Tyron Woodley and KSI. While they may not exactly be world class boxers, Jake Paul and KSI certainly know how to grab people’s attention. The YouTube stars have made a career out of winding everyone up in a variety of different ways and in the present day, they’re doing so through their professional boxing careers.
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
Chael Sonnen reflects on rivalry and deep connection to Anderson Silva’s career: “I’m in that ring with him, I’m a part of that journey”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen still feels a connection to Anderson Silva. ‘The American Gangster’ and ‘The Spider’ had one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history. The duo first faced off at UFC 117 in August 2010. In true Sonnen fashion, he talked massive amounts of trash and fired the Brazilian up in the process.
Beneil Dariush reveals he’s the likely backup for UFC 280 lightweight title fight: “If something goes wrong, they’d put me in”

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush could fight for gold sooner than expected. The 33-year-old has been out of action since his decision victory over Tony Ferguson last May. Since that time, Dariush has had a failed booking with Islam Makhachev. The matchup was viewed as a title-eliminator but was canceled after the Iranian fighter suffered an injury.
Georges St-Pierre names two fighters he wished he could have faced before retiring

Former two division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has named two fighters that he wishes he could have faced before retiring. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, faced a plethora of high profile names throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. His list of prior opponents includes legends such as Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Jake Shields, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra, just to name a few.
Mickey Gall says he has not been released by the UFC: “Don’t believe everything you read”

Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports. Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
Bryce Mitchell set to face fellow undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev at a UFC Fight Night event in November

Bryce Mitchell is reportedly set to return to action on November 5 to square off with fellow featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. While the featherweight division may not come across as the most stacked when compared to other weight classes, there are some seriously elite guys hanging around the top 15 just waiting for their opportunity to make a push for a title shot.
BKFC 28 salaries: John Dodson takes home the most in disclosed payouts

John Dodson made his Bare Knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28 and led the way in disclosed salaries. Dodson was in the co-main event against Ryan Benoit and made quick work scoring a 40-second KO. However, it was a surprise Dodson even went to BKFC as after his UFC departure he was fighting in MMA and expected to continue to do that until BKFC gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. Prior to that, he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in July of 2021.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters including Mickey Gall

The UFC is continuing to trim its roster as two more fighters have been let go including Mickey Gall. On Thursday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed revealed Gall and Mason Jones were removed from the roster. Jones...
