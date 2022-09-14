Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Dan Hooker explains why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a “dangerous” situation for the UFC
Dan Hooker is explaining why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a ‘dangerous’ situation for the UFC. It was just this past weekend, on Saturday, September 10th that Nate Diaz competed in the final fight of his current UFC contract. The fan favorite Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by fourth round submission in the welterweight main event.
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy (Highlights)
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin squared off in their highly anticipated trilogy this evening in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in their initial fight in 2017. Canelo went on to win the rematch in 2018, but both fights were very close decisions. Canelo Alvarez is ranked...
Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279. It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jake Paul instigates heated Twitter exchange between Tyron Woodley and KSI
Jake Paul turned puppetmaster earlier this week by instigating a Twitter back and forth between Tyron Woodley and KSI. While they may not exactly be world class boxers, Jake Paul and KSI certainly know how to grab people’s attention. The YouTube stars have made a career out of winding everyone up in a variety of different ways and in the present day, they’re doing so through their professional boxing careers.
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”
Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
Chael Sonnen reflects on rivalry and deep connection to Anderson Silva’s career: “I’m in that ring with him, I’m a part of that journey”
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen still feels a connection to Anderson Silva. ‘The American Gangster’ and ‘The Spider’ had one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history. The duo first faced off at UFC 117 in August 2010. In true Sonnen fashion, he talked massive amounts of trash and fired the Brazilian up in the process.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video | YouTube critic gets sucker-punch KO’d by Polish fighter during interview
The MMA world gets a little weirder and a lot wilder the further east you happen to go, as this recent video from a Polish press event proves. A YouTube critic by the name of Sadek learned you have to protect yourself at all times if a fighter you’ve criticized is present.
Beneil Dariush reveals he’s the likely backup for UFC 280 lightweight title fight: “If something goes wrong, they’d put me in”
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush could fight for gold sooner than expected. The 33-year-old has been out of action since his decision victory over Tony Ferguson last May. Since that time, Dariush has had a failed booking with Islam Makhachev. The matchup was viewed as a title-eliminator but was canceled after the Iranian fighter suffered an injury.
Darren Till reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticism of Khamzat Chimaev: “Khabib’s missed weight like five times”
Darren Till has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticism of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. It was just last Friday, September 9th, that Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds sending the UFC into a tailspin trying to figure out their main card match-up. It was to have been Khamzat Chimaev...
Mike Perry reacts to news BKFC president wants him to fight Nate Diaz: “Now is my time to make noise”
Mike Perry is hoping to fight Nate Diaz in BKFC. David Feldman, the president of BKFC, recently came out and said he is interested in signing Nate Diaz. The Stockton, native, of course, recently fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship deal at UFC 279 when he submitted Tony Ferguson. The goal for Feldman is to sign Diaz and have him fight Mike Perry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georges St-Pierre names two fighters he wished he could have faced before retiring
Former two division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has named two fighters that he wishes he could have faced before retiring. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, faced a plethora of high profile names throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. His list of prior opponents includes legends such as Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Jake Shields, Michael Bisping and Matt Serra, just to name a few.
Georges St-Pierre praises Nate Diaz for “beautiful ending” to his UFC career: “He’s going to be paid accordingly”
Georges St-Pierre is praising Nate Diaz for a ‘beautiful ending’ to his UFC career. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in February of 2019. ‘Rush’ was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.
Mickey Gall says he has not been released by the UFC: “Don’t believe everything you read”
Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports. Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryce Mitchell set to face fellow undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev at a UFC Fight Night event in November
Bryce Mitchell is reportedly set to return to action on November 5 to square off with fellow featherweight contender Movsar Evloev. While the featherweight division may not come across as the most stacked when compared to other weight classes, there are some seriously elite guys hanging around the top 15 just waiting for their opportunity to make a push for a title shot.
BKFC 28 salaries: John Dodson takes home the most in disclosed payouts
John Dodson made his Bare Knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 28 and led the way in disclosed salaries. Dodson was in the co-main event against Ryan Benoit and made quick work scoring a 40-second KO. However, it was a surprise Dodson even went to BKFC as after his UFC departure he was fighting in MMA and expected to continue to do that until BKFC gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Song Yadong (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. Prior to that, he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in July of 2021.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters including Mickey Gall
The UFC is continuing to trim its roster as two more fighters have been let go including Mickey Gall. On Thursday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed revealed Gall and Mason Jones were removed from the roster. Jones...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0