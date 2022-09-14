Read full article on original website
Canelo Álvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in third fight – as it happened
Round-by-round report: Canelo Álvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin to complete their trilogy on Saturday in Las Vegas. Bryan Graham was there
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez Sr. Rooting For GGG Against Canelo, Hoping GGG Gives David Benavidez A Title Shot
Jose Benavidez Sr. has officially landed in Las Vegas and fully plans on attending the third installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this upcoming weekend. With 24 rounds and two highly controversial decisions, neither man feels completely satisfied with the way things have ultimately played out. In what appears to be the final meeting between them, fans and media members have flooded Sin City in an effort to observe these Hall of Fame fighters lock horns once more.
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Aspen Ladd Misses Weight For UFC Vegas 60, The Third Time In Her UFC Career
Aspen Ladd has missed weight once again at UFC Vegas 60. The Friday of fight week is often times filled with drama. The fighters all approach the scale in order to make their bouts official, but sometimes things do not go as planned. Last week one fighter missing weight put the entire fight card in jeopardy. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for UFC 279 the top three fights on the card all got a shuffling and six fighters received new opponents. This Friday at the UFC Vegas 60 weight-ins a fighter missed weight but no other bouts have been affected.
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Oleksandr Usyk is the No.1 boxer in the world today, according to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Outside of himself, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez told Insider that Oleksandr Usyk is the world's No.1 boxer.
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 prediction, full fight preview
Five years after their first meeting and four since their second, generational talents Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin lock horns for the final time this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) in the familiar halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco Drops, Stops Enrique Collazo In 5th Round On Canelo-Golovkin Undercard
LAS VEGAS – Diego Pacheco barely landed any punches during the first four-plus round of his fight with Enrique Collazo on Saturday. When Pacheco finally caught Collazo with a flush right hand, Collazo couldn’t take it. Pacheco dropped Collazo with 1:10 to go in the fifth round of their super middleweight match on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard at T-Mobile Arena.
How to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online: watch the boxing from any country
An epic bout in the middleweight class
