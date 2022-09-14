September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...

