World

digitalspy.com

The Queens Funeral - Technical

I just wondered how is TV and radio going to manage all the live coverage in the UK and the world. How many satellites are being used etc How much capacity is available with BT etc . The BBC cost must be massive? Is money set aside for this or does the government provide extra funds. The non UK broadcasters in the UK how do they broadcast back with sat feeds etc.
U.K.
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen's funeral

Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale 50th DVD

Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth's Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors are at rock bottom, and that carefully curated presentations of a united front are merely cosmetic.If the claim by Ward is accurate, and there seems little reason...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why is the launch show so delayed this year?

I want my strictly fix now! Lol. Is this the latest the show has launched? I’m used to earlier launch dates comparing to previous years. Somebody fill me in what’s going on please!. Posts: 125. Forum Member. ✭. 17/09/22 - 13:09 #2. … because there’s the small matter of...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Drifting Home review: Is the Netflix anime worth your time?

Netflix's Drifting Home, the latest anime movie to come to the service, is a surprisingly thoughtful adventure with an imaginative premise. An engaging mix of ideas and visuals, plus themes of growing up and growing apart makes it a perfect film for younger viewers. The movie tells the story of...
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts

Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
TV SHOWS
The Associated Press

Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen

LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have flown into London to attend the queen’s funeral service on Monday. Zelenska is expected to join some 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.
POLITICS
digitalspy.com

Matt Smith claims Queen Elizabeth watched The Crown

The Crown star Matt Smith has said that Queen Elizabeth II watched the hit Netflix series that dramatises the life of the Royal Family. During an interview with The Today Show in the US (reported here via Metro), Smith said that he had information that Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week aged 96, was a viewer of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
digitalspy.com

Celebrity MasterChef eliminates first finalist

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef has eliminated another contestant as the grand finale draws closer. After last night's double elimination, Lisa Snowdon, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cliff Parisi, Mel Blatt and Danny Jones made it to the final week of the cooking competition. Tonight's episode (September 16) saw the celebrities face...
TV SHOWS
AFP

Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reveals James Bond connection

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has discovered his family's connection to the origins of James Bond. After spending the better part of a decade playing a Prince Who Was Promised (allegedly), it turns out his actual family may be tied into the legacy of Britain's greatest fictional spy. On...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer eliminates its third celebrity contestant

The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 17), which meant a third secret celebrity was unmasked infront of the nation. Five characters performed their routines: Scissors (up first), Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick, but the competition was...
TV SHOWS

