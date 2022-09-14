Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Queens Funeral - Technical
I just wondered how is TV and radio going to manage all the live coverage in the UK and the world. How many satellites are being used etc How much capacity is available with BT etc . The BBC cost must be massive? Is money set aside for this or does the government provide extra funds. The non UK broadcasters in the UK how do they broadcast back with sat feeds etc.
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral
Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th DVD
Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors are at rock bottom, and that carefully curated presentations of a united front are merely cosmetic.If the claim by Ward is accurate, and there seems little reason...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
digitalspy.com
Why is the launch show so delayed this year?
I want my strictly fix now! Lol. Is this the latest the show has launched? I’m used to earlier launch dates comparing to previous years. Somebody fill me in what’s going on please!. Posts: 125. Forum Member. ✭. 17/09/22 - 13:09 #2. … because there’s the small matter of...
digitalspy.com
Shetland season 8 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland ended season seven with the departure of DI Jimmy Perez, which could have easily killed off this beloved detective drama. Thankfully though, the BBC has enough faith in the series to renew it for an eighth season, even without their lead who's been with the show these past nine years.
digitalspy.com
Drifting Home review: Is the Netflix anime worth your time?
Netflix's Drifting Home, the latest anime movie to come to the service, is a surprisingly thoughtful adventure with an imaginative premise. An engaging mix of ideas and visuals, plus themes of growing up and growing apart makes it a perfect film for younger viewers. The movie tells the story of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
digitalspy.com
Young Sheldon boss explains why legendary sitcom reunion hasn't happened on screen yet
The Big Bang Theory spin-0ff Young Sheldon features two familiar faces from legendary sitcom Reba: Melissa Peterman plays next door neighbour Brenda, while Reba McEntire herself plays hairstylist June. Despite both of them appearing in the same show, and even the same episode – not to mention Brenda getting a...
Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen
LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have flown into London to attend the queen’s funeral service on Monday. Zelenska is expected to join some 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.
digitalspy.com
Matt Smith claims Queen Elizabeth watched The Crown
The Crown star Matt Smith has said that Queen Elizabeth II watched the hit Netflix series that dramatises the life of the Royal Family. During an interview with The Today Show in the US (reported here via Metro), Smith said that he had information that Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week aged 96, was a viewer of The Crown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey reveals "difficult" part of filming show
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey has revealed what he considered the most "difficult" part about filming the show. During an interview with FUBAR Radio, the reality star opened up about his regrets from the show and revealed some of the difficult parts of filming it. "I rely a...
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef eliminates first finalist
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef has eliminated another contestant as the grand finale draws closer. After last night's double elimination, Lisa Snowdon, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cliff Parisi, Mel Blatt and Danny Jones made it to the final week of the cooking competition. Tonight's episode (September 16) saw the celebrities face...
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reveals James Bond connection
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has discovered his family's connection to the origins of James Bond. After spending the better part of a decade playing a Prince Who Was Promised (allegedly), it turns out his actual family may be tied into the legacy of Britain's greatest fictional spy. On...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star Jackson Lonie admits pulling X-rated stunt to avoid filming
Married At First Sight Australia star Jackson Lonie has spoken out about some behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit reality show. He was coupled up with bride Olivia Frazer throughout the experiment and while the couple saw their fair share of drama on-screen, it seems Jackson was also stirring up trouble off-camera.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer eliminates its third celebrity contestant
The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 17), which meant a third secret celebrity was unmasked infront of the nation. Five characters performed their routines: Scissors (up first), Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick, but the competition was...
Comments / 0