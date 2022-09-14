ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
YARMOUTH, ME
wgan.com

Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wsvaonline.com

One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting

An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
WINCHESTER, VA
wgan.com

Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Gorham

A crash in Gorham on Thursday morning claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Gorham police say a 47-year-old man from Limerick died at the scene of the crash. It happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road. Police said a pickup truck was heading westbound...
GORHAM, ME
theriver953.com

FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting

The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
wsvaonline.com

Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies

A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
