Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Related
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
wgan.com
Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Virginia highway becomes runway for small plane emergency landing
WARREN COUNTY (DC News Now) — Traffic along part of Interstate 66 was shut down for a time Saturday after the pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing near Fort Royal. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the private plane landed on the highway near Mile Marker 6 shortly before 10:45 a.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
wsvaonline.com
One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting
An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
wgan.com
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Gorham
A crash in Gorham on Thursday morning claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Gorham police say a 47-year-old man from Limerick died at the scene of the crash. It happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road. Police said a pickup truck was heading westbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police documents: NH family worried about safety days before triple murder
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Newly released, heavily redacted documents reveal that in the days before Kassandra Sweeney and her two children, Benjamin and Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield home, Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, told police he was concerned for his family’s safety. On July...
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting
The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
wfirnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81
NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
wsvaonline.com
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 2