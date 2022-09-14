Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick named AFC defensive player of the week

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick was named AFC defensive player of the week.

His impact felt all over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season-opening win, Minkah Fitzpatrick was recognized Wednesday by the NFL as the AFC defensive player of week.

Fitzpatrick opened the scoring with an interception returned for a touchdown 2 minutes and 17 seconds into Sunday’s 23-20 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He prevented the Bengals from closing the scoring when he blocked Evan McPherson’s extra point attempt with 2 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Fitzpatrick also tied a career high with 14 tackles (10 solo), a game high for either team, while playing 104 snaps (all 100 of the Steelers’ snaps on defense, plus four on special teams).

Fitzpatrick is one of only four players in NFL history with at least one “pick six” in four of his first five career seasons.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt won AFC defensive player of the week honors three times last season. Fitzpatrick is the first Steelers safety to earn the award since Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, who claimed it in Week 12 of 2013.

