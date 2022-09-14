Read full article on original website
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
ocscanner.news
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue. During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber...
Man sentenced to 28 years after admitting he killed N.J. woman, hid her body
A judge sentenced a Cumberland County man this week to 28 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges that he killed a female acquaintance and tried to hide her body. Patrick A. Spann, 41, of Bridgeton, was arrested on May 22, 2020, in the killing of Tracy L. DuBois, 37, following an argument, authorities said.
Armed robbery at Dollar General in North Philadelphia caught on camera
Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter. He gave the cashier a $10 bill and then pulled out a gun.
ocscanner.news
ATLANTIC CITY: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
Police and detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place a short time ago on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. No details have been released yet. We will update you as information becomes available.
NBC Philadelphia
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say
A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Nabbed In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old man wanted in a July shooting was arrested in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Atlantic City Police Officer Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at the intersection of Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he observed Wesley Briscoe walking eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. Butcher...
"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
NBC Philadelphia
Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in Rhawnhurst
A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst, authorities said. At around 2:45 a.m., the 35-year-old driver of the motorcycle was on the inner northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard between Hartel and Ryan Avenues when he struck a tree and was thrown from his bike, police said.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
fox29.com
Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man
FAIRMOUNT - Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m. According to police, the teens approached an...
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
