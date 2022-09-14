ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Ozark Sports Zone

Rachel Baugh breaking barriers for Lockwood football

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) – A stand out on the field, soccer player is becoming a football star. Rachel Baugh is now booming kicks for the Lockwood Tigers, and shaking off standards while she’s at it. Rachel Baugh said she was originally a soccer player, now she’s scoring points...
LOCKWOOD, MO
Seneca knocks off Lamar in Big 8 showdown

SENECA, Mo. – Seneca tops Lamar 36-33 Friday night to get to 4-0 this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SENECA, MO
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
Pittsburg tops Labette County; Lattimer gets first win

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg tops Labette County 28-20 Friday night for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
It’s a Wrap!

JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
JOPLIN, MO
Liberal gets home win over College Heights

LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LIBERAL, MO
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma

Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
GROVE, OK
Quapaw stays perfect with blowout over Northeast

QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Northeast 41-12 Friday night to get to 3-0 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
QUAPAW, OK
News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires

Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
PARSONS, KS
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist

Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
FORT SCOTT, KS
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation

Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
WEBB CITY, MO
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)

Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
JOPLIN, MO

