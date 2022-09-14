Read full article on original website
Photos: Varsity Football vs Neosho
A packed house and a Republic win. Here’s the photo gallery.
Rachel Baugh breaking barriers for Lockwood football
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) – A stand out on the field, soccer player is becoming a football star. Rachel Baugh is now booming kicks for the Lockwood Tigers, and shaking off standards while she’s at it. Rachel Baugh said she was originally a soccer player, now she’s scoring points...
Joplin over Webb City at Junge Stadium under the Friday Night Lights
UPDATE: Joplin (24) wins over Webb City (8) at Junge Stadium JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening at 7 p.m. it’s the game of the week according to KOAM Sports. The Webb City Cardinals play at the home of the Joplin Eagles, Junge Stadium. KOAM Sports Director Jacob Leonard states, “Big one. Check out highlights tonight.” See highlights from all the...
Seneca knocks off Lamar in Big 8 showdown
SENECA, Mo. – Seneca tops Lamar 36-33 Friday night to get to 4-0 this season.
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
Joplin defense dominates, Eagles top Webb City for 4th straight season
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin shuts down Webb City 24-8 Friday night. The Eagles are now 4-0 to begin the season.
Pittsburg tops Labette County; Lattimer gets first win
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg tops Labette County 28-20 Friday night for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer.
JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
Liberal gets home win over College Heights
LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night.
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
Quapaw stays perfect with blowout over Northeast
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Northeast 41-12 Friday night to get to 3-0 on the season.
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires
Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist
Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)
Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete. During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp. Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials...
