Najee Harris says his foot is 'good,' but he's willing to let Jaylen Warren share some snaps

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) goes in for a touchdown while being tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Running back Najee Harris didn’t want to discuss specifics of his foot injury Wednesday but reiterated he expects to play Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots in the home opener at Acrisure Stadium.

Harris exited the 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in regulation. He did not return to the game, with undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren taking his place in the backfield.

One day after telling SiriusXM he plans to play against New England, Harris took part in a light workout as coach Mike Tomlin had his players practice in shorts and T-shirts, gear typically used in a walkthrough setting.

“I’m OK,” Harris said. “I’m good.”

Harris was listed as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week.

Harris said he no longer is bothered by the Lisfranc sprain that kept him out for most of training camp.

“It’s part of the sport,” he said. “I had six or seven weeks to calm down. There’s no problem now.”

Harris said he doesn’t mind ceding playing time to Warren, whose steady play in the opener led Tomlin to say the rookie “didn’t urinate down his leg.”

“He’s going to be good,” Harris said. “He actually helped me a lot to get off the field on some downs so I wouldn’t get extra hits. Last year, I played the most snaps in the NFL. Going into the second year, we can’t do that, especially for our running backs. It’s too violent. Every now and then, we have to have somebody spell you.”

Harris played 980 snaps as a rookie, averaging 57.6 per game while playing 84% of the Steelers’ offensive plays. Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys was second with 809 snaps.

Other injuries

Cornerback Levi Wallace and center Mason Cole, who each are bothered by ankle injuries, were listed as limited participants.

Wallace left in the second half at Cincinnati and did not return. Cole sat out four plays but returned to finish the game.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) was a full participant. The only player who did not practice at all was outside linebacker T.J. Watt, whose pectoral injury is expected to keep him out for six weeks.

Wallace was appreciative of the casual practice conditions Wednesday, which came three days after the defense played 100 snaps in the opener. He expects to play Sunday.

“Luckily, I’m still a little young — not as young as I used to be — and my body recovers faster,” said Wallace, who is 27. “I was in a little bit of pain and wasn’t able to return, but God willing I’m able to go this week. Having a couple days to rest and even today with a T-shirt and hat practice helps.”

Back with Mac

Harris and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones were teammates at Alabama and joined the program as members of the 2017 recruiting class. They both were first-round picks in the class of 2021, with Jones going No. 15 overall and Harris at No. 24.

Jones started his 18th career regular-season game Sunday in the opener against the Miami Dolphins and experienced back spasms during a 20-7 loss. Jones has said he will play against the Steelers.

“He’s a competitor and a really tough guy,” Harris said. “I’d be surprised if he’s not playing in this game.”

Fitzpatrick honored for performance

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was recognized by the NFL as the AFC Defensive Player of Week.

Fitzpatrick opened the scoring with an interception returned for a touchdown. He prevented the Bengals from closing the scoring when he blocked Evan McPherson’s extra-point attempt with 2 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Fitzpatrick also tied a career high with 14 tackles (10 solo), a game high for either team, while playing 104 snaps (all 100 of the Steelers’ snaps on defense, plus four on special teams).