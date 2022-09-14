ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Your criminality will not intimidate us': Jedward reveal they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished after Queen Elizabeth II's death

By Sean O'grady, Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jedward have revealed they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter and revealed their opinions have caused some social media users to send them threatening messages, however they insisted they will not be 'intimidated'.

The pair wrote: 'Psychos are sending us death threats. Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.'

They also posted a tweet doubling down on their feelings about the monarchy as they shared a graphic reading: 'Not My King' and wrote: 'Freedom of speech'.

The twins retweeted a post from last week where they said their being Irish was one of the reasons they criticised the monarchy.

Threats; Jedward have revealed they have been sent death threats since calling for the monarchy to be abolished days after Queen Elizabeth II's death

They wrote: 'FYI we're Irish, the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your history! We haven't said anything but the facts!'

The pair received messages of support from their fans in the wake of the threats, with one user writing: 'It's so ridiculous how grown-up people talk and deal with you i can't understand people you're both such great and kind people'.

Another person said: 'You are entitled to your views don't worry about it,' while another added: 'Death threats are never okay I hope you’re okay you guys'.

Jedward took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their opinion and asked the new king to 'give the people real democracy'.

The former X Factor duo, 30, took to Twitter and revealed their opinions on the monarchy have caused some social media users to send them threatening messages, however they insisted they will not be 'intimidated' (Queen Elizabeth II pictured)

It comes just days after the Irish twins - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - were criticised for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen's health before she passed away.

Despite the recent backlash, Jedward set out to create more outrage as they penned: 'Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!'

They followed up with a second tweet which read: 'King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It's time,'

The brothers were inundated with responses from the public who were unimpressed with their stance.

Opinion: They also posted a tweet doubling down on their feelings about the monarchy as they shared a graphic reading: 'Not My King' and wrote: 'Freedom of speech'
Reaction: The pair received messages of support from their fans in the wake of the threats

One follower wrote: 'Any chance you two could just be quiet? It is not Ireland's place to call for the abolishment of the monarchy of another country. What about Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden?'

Other outraged Twitter users added: 'British affairs are nothing to do with the Republic of Ireland or Planet Jedward so do one'; 'What has this got to do with Ireland and YOU?';

'The monarch doesn't 'rule' in that sense of the word. We are a democracy!'; 'Guys your embarrassing yourselves now enough enough!'; 'Whoever is babysitting these two clowns needs to be reprimanded.'

Another outraged user posted: 'I do hope you don't mean that and this is some pathetic excuse to get clicks . I'm Irish and I don't think you have any say in what the uk want. Expected better boys.'

Opinion: Jedward called for the monarchy to be abolished just days after Charles became king as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Honest: The Irish twins - whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their opinion and asked the new king to 'give the people real democracy'

'Luckily you're Irish lads, so you don't have a monarchy to abolish! Chill!,' another added.

The monarch's death was confirmed on Thursday evening as a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

The Queen's son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, as the world grieves his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

'Abolish the monarchy!': Jedward voiced an opposition to the monarchy in the wake of the Queen's death
Backlash: The brothers were inundated with tweets from people who were unimpressed with their stance
Sorry, not sorry! They later wrote that they  were sorry but were simply posting the truth 

Jedward's posts come just days after the pair came under fire on social media for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen's health after it was revealed doctors are 'concerned' for her health.

On Thursday the pair took to Twitter to speculate about the Queen's condition in a set of tweets deemed 'not appropriate' by enraged followers.

All Her Majesty's children had rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became 'concerned' for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family.

Under fire: The former X Factor duo, were criticised for sharing 'insensitive' comments about the Queen 's health before she passed away

In one tweet, they joked new Prime Minister Liz Truss 'must have done something' on her visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday - referencing Her Majesty's decline in health.

Their first tweet read: 'The Queen is Dead?'

The twins then posted another, which said: 'Liz Truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!'

Furious Twitter users were quick to pile on the criticism as they slammed the musicians for their 'really not funny' and 'inappropriate' comments.

They fumed that Jedward should be 'ashamed of themselves' and argued it was not the time for 'sassy jokes' as people flocked to condemn the brothers.

'Really not funny': In one tweet, they joked new Prime Minister Liz Truss 'must have done something' on her visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the King, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

'Not appropriate': The Irish twins took to Twitter on Thursday to speculate about the Queen's health in a set of tweets deemed 'not appropriate' by enraged followers

Comments / 241

Grant
2d ago

Play stupid games you win stupid prizes. just because you think your opinion matters doesn't mean you always need to react or say anything. These two are doing it for clout and nothing more. Don't feed the trolls

Reply(30)
62
Mark Griffin
2d ago

anyone wish to talk about in what Muslims Rulers did and still doing today anyone ? What about China maybe Venezuela or Cuba what about Spain or Nort Korea hey what about Italy and Catholic Church? why not The French i mean they really got involved with Native American's anyone? Canada or Mexico in what they did to the Apache where did the Vikings come from ? what about the Moors in Spain they were Muslim? or what about African yes African everyone has seen the New Movie coming out right ? what did that tribe do yes they made money off of there our country man ,women and children sold them into slavery . History is a wonderful think to learn and know it has it good and evil side's but only people with hate in there heart towards other's wish you to know about evil side .

Reply(4)
21
B- Original
2d ago

What I’ve learned a few days ago since her passing is that she quietly oppressed and robbed counties under her rule. We saw all the pretty jewels 💎 some of which were not her belongings and got mesmerized. Millions of us don’t know the dark side of the Queen during her reign. Everything that glitters ain’t gold. Her jewelry is real but her dark past is realer than most are willing to accept.

Reply(33)
48
