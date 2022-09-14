ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles sign former Florida State defensive end to active roster

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

The Eagles signed the former Seminole off Minnesota's practice squad on Tuesday.

The 2022 NFL regular season kicked off over the weekend and there were some thrilling games across the league. Unfortunately, that means there were also a few injuries that popped up.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles lost defensive end Derek Barnett to a torn ACL in the third quarter of the team's win over the Detroit Lions. On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that they were placing Barnett on Injured Reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team signed former Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson to its active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

The Vikings selected Robinson in the fourth-round during the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve after getting hurt during training camp. Robinson was waived during the final round of cuts this season and Minnesota brought him back to its practice squad the following day.

The Florida native becomes the fourth former Seminole to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson will re-unite with a couple of former teammates in defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. and wide receiver Auden Tate. Sweat is a starter for the Eagles while Wilson and Tate are both members of the practice squad.

Prior to his time in the league, Robinson appeared in 43 games, with 28 starts, during five years at Florida State. He finished his college career with 104 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Robinson has yet to appear in a regular season game at the NFL level. That could change as soon as Monday night when Philadelphia hosts his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?

