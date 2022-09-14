Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special
The Grand Tour’s upcoming Norway special, A Scandi Flick, will show fans their first proper look at James May’s huge crash which left him with a broken rib and a bloodied face. Hitting a wall at upwards of 40mph after a high speed run through a dark underground tunnel, the presenter slammed his head into […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special
Richard Hammond has revealed that there was an “all-out war” between him and co-host Jeremy Clarkson during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour special: A Scandi Flick, as well as other rows between the trio. Clarkson, Hammond and James May recently finished filming for the episode which the trailer was just released for. There […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals “All-Out War” With Jeremy Clarkson In Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Sets Audi RS4 On Fire During Next Grand Tour Episode
The trailer for the next episode of The Grand Tour has been released, and it’s been confirmed that it is, as we expected, in Norway. Named ‘A Scandi Flick’, the special episode looks like it focusses on the history of rallying as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across the beautiful country in three rally-bred cars.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan
In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out On Queen Elizabeth’s Passing: “A Magnificent Monarch”
Today has been a painful day for those in Britain as we mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Regardless of whether you support the monarchy or not, the passing of a Queen always stings slightly. The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson, despite his towering stature, isn’t above this pain as he tweets out his feelings of loss, agreeing with Boris Johnson’s statement posted on Twitter.
The Grand Tour Executive Producer Puts An End To An End To Scripted Rumours
The Grand Tour has returned for its first special outside of the country in two years as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across Norway to explore the wilderness of the country. With the episode, ready to be watched on Prime Video later this month, Andy Wilman, the...
Richard Hammond Reveals Details On James May’s Grand Tour Crash: “Hell Of An Impact”
Richard Hammond has revealed his thoughts on James May’s crash in the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour. James May crashed his Mitsubishi Evo 8 during the upcoming episode, A Scandi Flick, where the trio travel across Norway with three rally-inspired cars. Travelling down a tunnel at a speed of 75mph, James crashed, broke a […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals Details On James May’s Grand Tour Crash: “Hell Of An Impact” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Shocked At Grand Tour Stunt: “Our Reputation Is Not Brilliant”
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about possibly one of the strangest challenges that he did with co-stars James May and Richard Hammond, on The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. The action and drama packed episode has been released today on Prime Video. One of the challenges in the show involved the trio towing professional skiers behind their rally cars.
Kaleb Cooper Reveals Horrific Injury: “Completely Burnt Off”
Clarkson’s Farm made celebrities out of many of the farm folk working with Jeremy Clarkson, but The Grand Tour presenter’s second in command, Kaleb Cooper, was a fan favourite who quickly garnered a huge following. Recently, the farming contractor took to Instagram to tell his followers about something that left his fingerprints “completely burnt off”.
The Grand Tour: Everything We Know About Upcoming Norway Special
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick trailer has just been released, but we’ve been watching Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May since we first heard they were filming in Norway for the upcoming episode. Because of this, we have a good idea of what went on behind the scenes.
Fans Go Nuts For The ‘The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick’ Trailer
The Grand Tour Norway Special trailer was dropped today and it has not taken long for fans to flood Twitter with their thoughts and excitement for the upcoming episode. Along with releasing the trailer today, Prime Video also confirmed that the full episode will be available to watch on 16th September, so thankfully, we do not have to wait too much longer.
Jeremy Clarkson Talks The Best Pranks In New Grand Tour Episode: “Putting His Keys In Frozen Urine”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is finally here, and when you get round to watching it you’ll see that, despite a few crashes, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have a lot of fun behind the wheel of their cars. But as usual, this fun wasn’t always a group experience, with them playing plenty of tricks on each other as they explore Norway.
James May Drowns Mitsubishi EVO In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
With the trailer for the upcoming Grand Tour Norway Special being released today, we saw that James May put the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VIII through more than the horrendous crash. It was previously leaked that presenter, James May, had an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour...
Jeremy Clarkson On Why You Should Watch The New Grand Tour Episode: “Plenty Of Accidents”
The Grand Tour’s new special episode, A Scandi Flick, is ready to be watched on Prime Video from today, and while many of you will be jumping at the thought of it, presenter Jeremy Clarkson has still told us exactly why us fans should watch. While talking to the...
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode
In a column for the Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson has detailed James May’s two crashes during the filming of the upcoming Grand Tour episode. Calling every crash during the Prime Video show “alarming”, The Clarkson’s Farm presenter continued to outline what happened during the Norway Special, dubbed, A Scandi Flick. “In the latest episode of The […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals A Second Crash From James May Through Ice Into Frozen Lake In Upcoming Grand Tour Episode appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Responds To More Local Backlash: “This Is A Man Who Hasn’t Seen My Show”
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm was extremely successful showing Jeremy Clarkson attempt to take on farming life. The show was praised by many people from the British farming industry for showing a realistic view of the sector, as well as from fans who loved the chemistry between Clarkson and his co-stars Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Charlie Ireland and girlfriend Lisa Hogan.
Clarkson’s Farm Criticised Over Realistic Farming Representation Claims: “Not Everybody Has £2 Million To Spend On A Piece Of Land”
Jeremy Clarkson received a lot of praise for his latest venture, Clarkson’s Farm, from the farming industry following the release of the first season. However, with many comparisons made between the Prime Video show and other farming TV shows, former Springwatch host, Kate Humble, was quick to speak out on her thoughts on the matter.
