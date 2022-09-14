ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show.

The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles.

Joe Biden speaking at the Detroit Auto Show

President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides $5billion over five years for assembling EV [electric vehicle] charging stations.

President Biden was quoted at the Detroit Auto Show saying: “You all are going to be part of a network of 500,000 charging stations — 500,000 — across the country, installed by the IBEW [International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers].

“It used to be that to buy an electric car you had to make all sorts of compromises, not today.” CNBC reports.

US President Joe Biden driving an electric Cadillac LYRIQ at the Detroit Auto Show Credit: AFP

Biden added: "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified.

"Whether you’re driving coast to coast along I-10 or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find."

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act also provides an update on the list of EVs qualifying for tax credits.

The Alternative Fuels Data Center reports that the following cars are eligible for a federal tax credit:

  • Audi Q5 [2022]
  • BMW 3 Series PHEV [2022]
  • BMW 3 Series PHEV [2023]
  • BMW X5 [2022]
  • Chrysler Pacifica PHEV [2022]
  • Ford Escape PHEV [2022]
  • Ford F-150 Lightning [2022]
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E [2022]
  • Ford Transit Van [2022]
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV [2022]
  • Jeep Wrangler PHEV [2022]
  • Lincoln Aviator PHEV [2022]
  • Lincoln Corsair Plug-in [2022]
  • Lucid Air [2022]
  • Nissan Leaf [2022]
  • Rivian EDV [2022]
  • Rivian R1S [2022]
  • Rivian RT1 [2022]
  • Volvo S60 [2022]
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS [2023]
  • Nissan Leaf [2023]

The following EV models can no longer offer their customers a federal tax credit since their manufacturer sales cap has maxed out:

  • Chevrolet Bolt EUV [2022]
  • Chevrolet Bolt EV [2022]
  • GMC Hummer Pickup [2022]
  • GMC Hummer SUV [2022]
  • Tesla Model 3 [2022]
  • Tesla Model S [2022]
  • Tesla Model X [2022]
  • Tesla Model Y [2022]
  • Chevrolet Bolt EV [2023]
  • Cadillac Lyriq [2023]

The updated list of EVs eligible for a federal tax applies to electric cars priced at or below $55,000 — and SUVs costing $80,000 or less, Clean Technica reports.

Comments / 9

Betty Jo Anderson
1d ago

Spending on cars everyone cannot afford, why doesn’t he help us who struggling , we can barely eat & pay rent, how can we afford an electric car!?

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Comments / 0

