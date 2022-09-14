18th Annual Music & Motorcycles In Downtown Zephyrhills Sept. 17

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along 5th Avenue, in downtown Zephyrhills.

This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a bike show, food, beverage, and shopping vendors, and more.

An accredited program under Florida Main Street & National Main Street programs, Main Street Zephyrhills serves to provide economic vitality through historic preservation, pride in the quality of life, and strong sense of community.

