ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

18th Annual Music & Motorcycles In Downtown Zephyrhills Sept. 17

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGaPu_0hvU2Dbd00

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. along 5th Avenue, in downtown Zephyrhills.

This Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. event will feature live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a bike show, food, beverage, and shopping vendors, and more.

An accredited program under Florida Main Street & National Main Street programs, Main Street Zephyrhills serves to provide economic vitality through historic preservation, pride in the quality of life, and strong sense of community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19l1Xj_0hvU2Dbd00

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
HUDSON, FL
thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach

HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
HUDSON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Motorcycle#Live Music#Soul Circus#Music Motorcycles#The Soul Circus Cowboys#National Headlines#The Free Press
Tampa Bay News Wire

Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash

Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Burlington Stores’ New Location Opening in Lakeland

Burlington Stores Inc., a major off-price retailer offering deals on favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in the Shoppes of Lakeland, 4011 U.S. 98 N., Lakeland. To celebrate the grand opening and highlight Burlington’s ongoing commitment to education, the retailer has donated $5,000...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
franchising.com

Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening

September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy