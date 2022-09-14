CEO optimism for economy drops for third straight quarter amid recession fears

Railroads and associated unions have reached a tentative labor agreement , likely averting a massive rail strike that would have been devastating for the economy. The clock was racing as a Friday deadline for when strikes could begin quickly approached, with the tentative deal finally being inked early Thursday morning. A verbal agreement was reached at about 2:30 a.m., and the final details were worked out in the following few hours.

