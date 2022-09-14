CEO optimism for economy drops for third straight quarter amid recession fears

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades
People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
Washington Examiner
Railroads and unions reach tentative agreement: Here’s what it means
Railroads and associated unions have reached a tentative labor agreement , likely averting a massive rail strike that would have been devastating for the economy. The clock was racing as a Friday deadline for when strikes could begin quickly approached, with the tentative deal finally being inked early Thursday morning. A verbal agreement was reached at about 2:30 a.m., and the final details were worked out in the following few hours.
Washington Examiner
Biden struggles to keep up with Trump on Abraham Accords
When President Joe Biden took office, he attempted to distance himself from his predecessor in most areas. But he embraced a core pillar of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East policy: the landmark normalization pacts between Israel and several Arab nations that the Trump White House brokered in 2020.
Comments / 0