Marlboro Township, NJ

NJ.com

Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion

New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
City
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
NewsBreak
NJ.com

People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 21

• The meetings of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 have been cancelled. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting.
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
News Transcript

News Transcript

