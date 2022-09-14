Read full article on original website
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Big rate hike for N.J. public worker health benefits approved, but late deal eases pain for some
The State Health Benefits Commission on Wednesday approved rate increases of about 21% on state worker health plans and nearly 23% on local government benefits. But a last-minute deal reached after the meeting could ease a bit of the pain for some public workers. The new rates will affect the...
Resident supports Kane for Manalapan-Englishtown school board
This fall, I strongly urge all of Manalapan’s voters to re-elect David Kane to the Manalapan- Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education. David’s priority during his three-year term has been to ensure our schools continue to provide the highest level of education. He grew up attending public...
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Here’s what Murphy said about latest deal on N.J. public worker health benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he doesn’t want big health insurance premium increases for public workers to “become an annual event” and called a last-minute move to ease a bit of the pain for some of those workers “a fair deal.”. A New Jersey health...
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
The online portal for the N.J. ANCHOR property tax program is open and more are eligible. Here’s how to apply.
The online portal to apply for the state’s newest property tax savings program is open. The program, called ANCHOR — short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — replaces the Homestead Rebate. There are no age restrictions. It includes homeowners and tenants, and...
Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
NJ state workers will pay higher health costs. Here’s how much
TRENTON – Health-care premiums for people in the state’s insurance plan will jump by more than 20% in 2023 for local public workers and the municipalities and counties that employ them, though concessions and a last-minute deal have spared state workers similarly high increases. The rate hikes approved...
Gov. Murphy touts plan to turn abandoned rail line into state park
Gov. Phil Murphy was in Newark on Thursday touting a new plan to turn an abandoned rail line into New Jersey’s newest state park.
Manalapan planners consider application for Woodward Estates
MANALAPAN — Testimony is scheduled to resume at the Manalapan Planning Board’s Sept. 22 meeting on an applicant’s proposal to construct a townhouse development and an age-restricted apartment building on Millhurst Road. Woodward Estates Inc. is seeking preliminary and final major subdivision approval and preliminary and final...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 21
• The meetings of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 have been cancelled. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
