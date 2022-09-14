• The meetings of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 have been cancelled. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO