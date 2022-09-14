Read full article on original website
Silver Spring resident adds a twist to barber industry
Hotels offer many services from doing guests’ laundry to delivering food, but not many also offer grooming services for guests. A Silver Spring resident is using his business to change that. Darius Davie, 31, found his path as a barber while pursuing a career in the music industry for...
Culture Pop offers performances and live-art exhibitions at Westfield Montgomery
Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda presents its first annual Culture Pop, a three-week celebration of local cultures and artistry opening Friday and running through Oct. 9. The event features a live-art exhibition curated by No Kings Collective, a local production company, plus installations and performances at the mall located at 7101 Democracy Blvd.
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Mississippi
WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. Engineers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water authority for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, working to get clean water for the community. An advisory warning residents of Jackson to...
Football teams suspended at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after Friday night brawl
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to include a statement from the Northwest and Gaithersburg high school principals. Montgomery County Public Schools has temporarily suspended the football teams at Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School in Germantown after a fight broke out between the two teams during a game Friday night.
County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council
Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
What’s it like to be an election judge?
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is participating in Democracy Day, an effort by media organizations to draw attention to the crisis facing democracy in the U.S. by providing the public with the information they need and to bring all types of media together to sound the alarm collectively. As part of our partnership, we are highlighting the important role that poll workers play in local elections.
Trial moved to February for off-duty Pentagon officer charged with fatally shooting two
The trial of an off-duty Pentagon officer charged with fatally shooting two men in Takoma Park last year is now scheduled for February 2023, according to State’s Attorney John McCarthy. David Hall Dixon, now 41, was charged with shooting and killing Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel...
B-CC High School PTA calls for better communication following report of gun on campus
After the report of a gun on campus forced Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School into a lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday, some community members are calling on the district to reassess its approach to communications during serious situations. Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, there was a fight between students...
