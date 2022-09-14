ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring resident adds a twist to barber industry

Hotels offer many services from doing guests’ laundry to delivering food, but not many also offer grooming services for guests. A Silver Spring resident is using his business to change that. Darius Davie, 31, found his path as a barber while pursuing a career in the music industry for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Culture Pop offers performances and live-art exhibitions at Westfield Montgomery

Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda presents its first annual Culture Pop, a three-week celebration of local cultures and artistry opening Friday and running through Oct. 9. The event features a live-art exhibition curated by No Kings Collective, a local production company, plus installations and performances at the mall located at 7101 Democracy Blvd.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Mississippi

WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. Engineers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water authority for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, working to get clean water for the community. An advisory warning residents of Jackson to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
Maryland Business
Bethesda, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Football teams suspended at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after Friday night brawl

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to include a statement from the Northwest and Gaithersburg high school principals. Montgomery County Public Schools has temporarily suspended the football teams at Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School in Germantown after a fight broke out between the two teams during a game Friday night.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council

Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

What’s it like to be an election judge?

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is participating in Democracy Day, an effort by media organizations to draw attention to the crisis facing democracy in the U.S. by providing the public with the information they need and to bring all types of media together to sound the alarm collectively. As part of our partnership, we are highlighting the important role that poll workers play in local elections.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
