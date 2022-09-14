ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Mills, KY
Christian County, KY
Christian County, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 15, 2022

Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Henderson Kentucky, to Grover “Johnson” and Jessie Marler. Sylvia was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ; a volunteer in...
MURRAY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023

With its 35th class now under way, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development with the announcement of its Class of 2023. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Three injured in Trigg County crash

A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Tornado disaster support available September 21 in Pembroke

There will be a meeting of the Christian County Disaster Recovery Group at Pembroke City Hall next week and Representative Myron Dossett is urging those who were impacted by the December tornadoes to attend. According to a news release, the meeting will take place September 21 from 11 a.m. until...
PEMBROKE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
MORTONS GAP, KY
wevv.com

Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs

Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
MADISONVILLE, KY

