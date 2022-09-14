Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
Demand for senior housing in Hopkinsville exceeds available apartments and condos
A group of Pennyrile Senior Apartment residents gathered recently at a picnic table beside their downtown residence to enjoy the cool breeze bouncing off the brick wall behind their neighbor, Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Stanley Griffin, 65, rolled up with a Walmart goodie bag filled with treats. “Y’all want some,” he...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
14news.com
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
whvoradio.com
Tractor Pulls And Demolition Derby To Highlight Western KY State Fair Events
Friday night tractor pulls and the demolition derby Saturday night will highlight weekend events at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville. Fair board President Kent Boyd says this year’s tractor pull will be more than just tractors off the farm. Boyd says after a conversation with the sled...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Tornado recovery group sets meeting to assist Christian County residents with unmet needs
A nonprofit organization that helps Christian Countians recovering from the December tornado that plowed through the southern part of the county will meet with residents and review requests for financial help on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Pembroke City Hall. Residents can meet with volunteers from the Christian County Long-Term Recovery...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 15, 2022
Sylvia Canon, 81, of Murray, Kentucky died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Henderson Kentucky, to Grover “Johnson” and Jessie Marler. Sylvia was a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ; a volunteer in...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – HHS and CCHS Football Alumni Pre-Game
PHOTOS – Football – HHS and CCHS Alumni Pre-Game.
WBKO
NAACP State Convention held in Bowling Green for the first time in nearly three decades
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time in about three decades, all Kentucky NAACP members, are being hosted in Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University. The first in-person breakout sessions since 2019 will be held Friday and Saturday in the Downing Student Union building. They will be talking about...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023
With its 35th class now under way, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development with the announcement of its Class of 2023. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks...
westkentuckystar.com
Three injured in Trigg County crash
A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
whopam.com
Tornado disaster support available September 21 in Pembroke
There will be a meeting of the Christian County Disaster Recovery Group at Pembroke City Hall next week and Representative Myron Dossett is urging those who were impacted by the December tornadoes to attend. According to a news release, the meeting will take place September 21 from 11 a.m. until...
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
wevv.com
Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs
Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
clarksvillenow.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations in ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
14news.com
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
wnky.com
Fastest mile driven in reverse completed at NCM Motorsports Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Many people come to Bowling Green to visit the National Corvette Museum and take a spin in a Corvette around the NCM Motorsports Track, but have you ever seen anyone drive it backwards?. Scot Burner had just that idea in mind when he began working...
