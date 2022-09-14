ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Fight Orwellianism
3d ago

How sad. That like asking a criminal determine if he’s innocent or guilty he’s going to choose innocent. The state of Florida is as corrupt as any third-world dictatorship.

The Associated Press

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute

Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

State official suggests removing Broward superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chair of the Florida State Board of Education suggested Thursday that Broward school district Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be removed from her post, saying she “consciously disregarded” Florida law. “I am wondering if this board has the authority to suspend a superintendent in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pembroke Park, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Arrested on Numerous Charges for Alleged Scheme Where Fake Applications Were Sold to Obtain Real ‘Handicapped Parking Placards’

A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with what authorities are describing as a complex scheme to falsely obtain and sell handicap parking permits in the Miami area. Nicole Cardona, 26, stands accused of one count each of organized scheme to defraud less than $20,000, criminal...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
#Broward County Sheriff#Bso
Click10.com

Deputies detain 2 after bogus bomb threat at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies detained two people after a bogus bomb threat on Friday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the report of the threat at about 8:30 p.m. Airport district personnel conducted a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

