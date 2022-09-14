At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO