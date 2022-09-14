Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fastphillysports.com
PENN STATE’S FRESHMEN BACKS BLITZ THROUGH AUBURN!
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Penn State cruised to a 41-12 win at Auburn. The Nittany Lions’ freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards.
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State-Auburn First Half
Penn State is in a good spot after one half, leading Auburn 14-6 on the road. There were good things and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s first 30 minutes, and here are some notable tweets about the positives and negatives.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
fastphillysports.com
PSU -2 1/2 AT AUBURN, NOVA +13 AT ARMY, RUTGERS -18 AT TEMPLE
Penn State has faced Auburn only three times — last season in a 28-20 win at Beaver Stadium, and in two bowl games, following the 1996 and 2003 seasons. The Nits are coming off a blowout 46-10 win over an outmatched Ohio University team, which featured freshman Nick Singleton rushing for 179 yards, ending a 17-game streak of Nittany Lions running backs rushing for less than 100 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State-Auburn thoughts, who’s got more roster talent, and the addition of Zion Tracy: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith preview Penn State’s big road trip to Auburn and compare both teams’ rosters in advance of that showdown. Take a listen below as you get ready for this afternoon’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
fastphillysports.com
NOVA RUN OVER BY ARMY’S GROUND GAME
Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns and Army beat Villanova 49-10. A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken’s 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121.
Freshman D’Antae Sheffy continues to shine for State College in win over Altoona
Don’t look now but the State College Little Lions just might have a star on their hands. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State
On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona […]
West Branch rolls to 4th win in a row
Dru DeShields threw for three touchdowns in West Branch's victory.
Hershey rallies in fourth to stun Cedar Cliff
Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff looked to have week four of the high school football season in the bag, but Hershey was hungry for their first win of the season. The Colts took a 17-0 lead into halftime and led 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but back to back touchdowns from the Trojans […]
Mifflin County leans on Deakon Schaeffer, active defense to defeat host Lower Dauphin
Mifflin County did more than establish the run game Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium. When the Huskies needed a big conversion, Landen Eichhorn displayed poise and leadership and made the best decision any quarterback could make. He got the ball to his best playmakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matthews withdraws from tour event
Brandon Matthews’ debut as a member of the PGA Tour was cut short when he withdrew eight holes into the Fortinet Championship in Califor
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #4
Panther Valley - 33 Shenandoah Valley - 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua (1-2) @ North Schuylkill (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (1-2) @ Blue Mountain (1-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (1-2) @ Palmerton (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove (1-2) @ Northern Lehigh (3-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic (2-1) @ Line Mountain (0-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lower Moreland (1-2) @...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Comments / 0