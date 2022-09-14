Fire burning in woods north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler.

Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post .

Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use caution.

This story will be updated with any further information.



