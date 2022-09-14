ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire burning in woods north of Tyler

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler.

Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post .

Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use caution.

This story will be updated with any further information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

