unioncountydailydigital.com
Plain City Moves Forward On Treatment Plant
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
multifamilybiz.com
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market
COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Phys.org
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Double Points For The Feather On Top
MARYSVILLE – You have 30 ping pong balls, several sheets of copy paper, a roll of mailing labels, four drinking straws and a feather. Your task, should you choose to accept it, is to take these items and build a self-supporting tower that will hold as many of the ping-pong balls as possible. Your work area is whatever can fit inside the diameter of a Hula-Hoop and you have 11 minutes to complete it.
Mount Vernon News
East Knox Board of Education holding special meeting Friday
HOWARD – Pursuant to RC 3313.16 and RC 121.22 of the Ohio Revised Code, notice is hereby given that a special meeting of East Knox Local School District Board of Education is scheduled to be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m. The board of education will conduct a special meeting for the purpose of accepting an employee resignation as presented. The meeting will be held in the East Knox Local School District Board Office.
wanderwisdom.com
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations
Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
wktn.com
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday
There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Saum’s Market
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re checking out an original creation that’s a combination of two delicious foods. At Saum’s Market in Carey, they’ve put together a bratwurst and a Reuben to make a Breuben!”. A Breuben is a bratwurst patty made into a Reuben without the...
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Vickie A. Furlong
Vickie A. Furlong, 58, of Pickerington and formerly of West Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Kobacker House in Columbus with family by her side, following several months of failing health. A devoted wife, loving mother, doting mamaw and beloved sister, she loved doing crafts of...
