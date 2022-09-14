Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Big E packed full of big performers this year
The Big E has all forms of entertainment of course, and if you plan on going you should know that this year the fair will have some prominent musicians.
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local vendors, caramel apples, rides, and camels are just a handful of the things thousands of people across New England and beyond were getting a glance of on Friday as the 104th annual Big E got underway. One couple from Longmeadow, Dennis and Bonnie Bitzer, attended the opener for the seventh straight time.
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
Ahdi Youth Award Ceremony celebrated in Springfield
Ahdi Youth Award Ceremony celebrated in Springfield
Town by Town: September 15
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Chicopee, the students at Bowie Elementary School celebrated the 75th birthday of the US Airforce. The young students spent the morning writing birthday cards to the US Airforce, sang God Bless America, and presented the cards with a birthday cake!
The Elixir bar opens in Chicopee
Great food, drinks, and service is the motto for a new local bar opening up in Chicopee.
Longmeadow boy uses soccer to acclimate to new home
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Moving can be stressful for anyone and it can be especially stressful for a nine-year-old, who left his friends and moved to other side of the country. “He left his friends, his school, his community. I knew the one consistent factor he did have was his...
UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook
UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook

Autumn festival and Asian family day celebrated at Lupa Zoo.
Psychic medium Matt Fraser shares insights from new book
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. During the pandemic, tens of thousands of people were reaching out to Fraser to ask him numerous questions about the afterlife, such as whether their loved ones were still with them since they passed and if they were at peace. This inspired him to write his book “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife,” where he answers many of those very questions. The book, in its first week , made it on the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Publisher Weekly bestseller lists.
Chris Stellato, Jaedyn Perez lead No. 8 Agawam football past No. 11 Holyoke (photos)
HOLYOKE — No. 8 Agawam got a wakeup call in the first half against No. 11 Holyoke on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Annual Big E traffic makes its comeback in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E is back, which meant the traffic on Memorial Ave. and surrounding streets also made its annual comeback. West Springfield Police said traffic flow was steady Saturday and they’re reporting no issues so far. We also spoke with neighbors utilizing their valued real estate to make a few extra bucks.
Week 2: Northampton at Westfield (cancelled), Putnam at Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday Night Frenzy took in the action for the Putnam vs. Commerce game. The Northampton at Westfield game was forfeited due to COVID-19 issues in Northampton’s program. It will count as a win for Westfield. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Game of the Week: Palmer at Frontier
Palmer, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We asked, you voted. This week’s game of the week is Palmer at Frontier! Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes. Crews...
Eastern States Exposition president reflects on opening day of The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2022 Big E fair is now underway on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. On Friday, we caught up with ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy about opening day, what fairgoers can experience this year, and some of his favorite parts of the annual fair. Learn more in the video above.
Friday marked Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Day one of The Big E was Military Appreciation Day and all active-duty military and veterans got in for free. Dozens of veterans groups were set-up outside the state buildings and offered support and services, including the Chicopee chapter of Disabled American Veterans, which spent the day educating their fellow vets about how they can file claims to receive help with disabilities.
Coats for Kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You can make a difference! Help us and the Salvation Army collect Coats for Kids. Bring gently used kids’ jackets, hats, scarves, and gloves down to our studios on Liberty Street 24/7 through October 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Janna's Friday Forecast
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
