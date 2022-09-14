SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. During the pandemic, tens of thousands of people were reaching out to Fraser to ask him numerous questions about the afterlife, such as whether their loved ones were still with them since they passed and if they were at peace. This inspired him to write his book “We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife,” where he answers many of those very questions. The book, in its first week , made it on the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Publisher Weekly bestseller lists.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO