Man sentenced for sex crimes upon mentally impaired woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville will spend the next 15 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes against an intellectually-disabled woman.

Leslie Adams was charged with and found guilty of two felonies: aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. The charges accused him of having sex with a woman who, although 20 years of age, had an intellectual disability. He was also accused of having photos of her engaged in acts of sexual conduct.

Upon hearing the evidence at sentencing, Judge Derek Girton imposed on Adams consecutive sentences of seven years for the sexual abuse charge and eight years for the child pornography charge. Adams has been in custody since June of 2021 and will receive credit for the time he has spent in custody, but only for the sexual abuse charge.

In a press release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department for their investigation into these crimes.

“Crimes involving the sexual abuse of intellectually disabled individuals, like those committed against children, are exceedingly disturbing and intolerable,” Lacy said. “My office always will strive to ensure that sex offenders receive severe punishment for their reprehensible conduct.”

Upon release from prison, Adams will spend one year on mandatory parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

