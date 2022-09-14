Read full article on original website
In world beset by turbulence, nations’ leaders gather at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Biden says ‘world is better for’ Queen Elizabeth as he and First Lady pay their respects in London
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday as part of his trip to pay his respects to the late monarch. Mr Biden arrived in London earlier this week to pay tribute to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterward, Mr Biden signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They were then attending a reception at Buckingham Palace. “The world is better for her,” Mr Biden said, saying she was “decent, honorable and all about service.”He said: “She...
Migrant crisis – latest: Democratic Senator blasts Abbott and DeSantis: ‘It’s always the kids that end up being the victims’
Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could backfire and undercut his support among Hispanic voters in November. Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo told Politico, “from a Miami perspective, it’s a huge mistake”. “All these Republicans ... historically talk about socialism and communism and that we are standing up to these horrible dictators. The migrants are fleeing exactly what Republicans say they are fighting against,” she added. The Florida GOP has attempted to win over Venezuelan Americans in recent years. A lot of them left Venezuela in the last ten years following the political and economic...
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
