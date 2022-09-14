MIDDLEVILLE — Backed by a group of business partners from West Michigan, The Botanical Co. is opening the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the village of Middleville. The dispensary, Botanical’s fourth store located at 640 Arlington St. and set to open in early October, includes a coalition of owners, including Middleville residents Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss, and Grand Rapids-based entrepreneurs Jonathan Jelks and Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson.

