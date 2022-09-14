Read full article on original website
Tribally owned Waséyabek Development Co. buys Muskegon property
MUSKEGON — Waséyabek Development Co., the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, has purchased the manufacturing facility that houses one of its portfolio companies, RSI of West Michigan. The property deal includes a 4.5-acre vacant lot adjacent to the 30,000-square-foot facility on...
West Michigan entrepreneurs to open Middleville’s first dispensary
MIDDLEVILLE — Backed by a group of business partners from West Michigan, The Botanical Co. is opening the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the village of Middleville. The dispensary, Botanical’s fourth store located at 640 Arlington St. and set to open in early October, includes a coalition of owners, including Middleville residents Jarred Biggs, Dennis Weiss and Kirk Weiss, and Grand Rapids-based entrepreneurs Jonathan Jelks and Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson.
New Gerber Foundation leader ‘deeply invested’ in advancing research on infants and children
FREMONT — The Gerber Foundation has a new top advocate for enhancing the quality of life of infants and young children who shares a deeply personal connection to the organization’s mission. Sara Hohnstein joined the Fremont-based private foundation this month as its new executive director, stepping into a...
