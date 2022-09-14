ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
UPI News

Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Boulder, Colo., authorities said Saturday. A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colo., just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN and the Washington Post.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado ski resort tests its snow guns

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — It might still be summer, but ski season is just around the corner. Loveland Ski Area is already thinking about snowmaking, having brought out its snow guns Tuesday. The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew tested its snow guns across the mountainside in preparation of the...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Meet the crew planting trees in Denver neighborhoods

DENVER — Denver has big goals of planting tens of thousands of trees over the next few years to meet their climate goals. But they're about 200 workers short to get it done. The Park People started a pre-apprenticeship program to start to fill the gap. Here are the stories of the first Treeforce crew, all hired after being incarcerated.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

