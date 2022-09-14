Read full article on original website
Related
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning
ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
KKTV
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Boulder, Colo., authorities said Saturday. A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colo., just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN and the Washington Post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
[VIDEO] 200-pound bear removed from tree on college campus in Colorado
A juvenile bear that was spotted resting in a tree on the Colorado State University at Fort Collins campus on Friday has been relocated, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The bear was first seen walking around the town at around 6 AM, and CPW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Snapping turtle sustains serious injuries after being hit by a car in Colorado
A female snapping turtle was sent to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center in Loveland, Colorado after being run over by a car on Friday. The turtle sustained serious injuries including damage to its shell and a broken jaw, the center said in a Facebook post. The reptile will need surgery in order to recover.
Three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Colorado
At least three people died after two planes collided midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Colorado ski resort tests its snow guns
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — It might still be summer, but ski season is just around the corner. Loveland Ski Area is already thinking about snowmaking, having brought out its snow guns Tuesday. The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew tested its snow guns across the mountainside in preparation of the...
Meet the crew planting trees in Denver neighborhoods
DENVER — Denver has big goals of planting tens of thousands of trees over the next few years to meet their climate goals. But they're about 200 workers short to get it done. The Park People started a pre-apprenticeship program to start to fill the gap. Here are the stories of the first Treeforce crew, all hired after being incarcerated.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Broomfield defeats rival Erie in 9Preps Game of the Week
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week lived up to the hype. Broomfield and Erie clashed Friday night in their rivalry game, with the Eagles coming out on top with the 35-14 victory. The game featured two of the best quarterbacks in the state of Colorado in...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0