Read full article on original website
Related
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
I’m a pet expert – the real reason your dog only shows affection to your partner, it’s not because they hate you
GETTING the cold shoulder is never fun – especially when the snub comes from your beloved pet. But experts said your dog isn't ignoring you because they hate you, so don't take the social slight personally. According to pet pros at The Dog Snobs, there are a number of...
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
5 Dogs That Don’t Shed — And How to Stop Any Dog from Shedding So Much
You can usually spot a dog parent a mile away by the fur that covers their clothing, car, and everything else they own — or by their related pursuit for the perfect vacuum. But, what if fur-mania wasn’t a requirement for having a dog?. If you are looking...
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thewildest.com
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
dogsbestlife.com
Puppy bites: They aren’t as cute as you think
Just about everyone loves puppies, even their cute, little, needle-sharp teeth that gnaw at your hands when they play. But, those little puppy bites aren’t as cute as you think, especially when the puppy grows up to be a dog that bites. In fact, all puppy owners should train...
Neighbor Allowing Dog To Roam in Next Door's Yard With Small Child Backed
A Reddit user complaining about their neighbor's pit bull has drawn criticism online.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
petpress.net
8 Cutest White Dog Breeds That are Like Walking Clouds!
Some of the most popular and well-loved dog breeds are classified as “white.” These dogs are often chosen as pets for their beauty. White dog breeds make such great pets as they tend to be very gentle and loving. They also have a reputation for being intelligent and...
Where do you guys leave your pets when you go on holiday?
It's all in the title. I'm trying to figure out what people do. I'd love to find an overnight dog boarding that isn't an indoor concrete box but maybe there is a creative way around this.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Apartments
Longing for a pet but have limited space to offer? Check out our top picks of mixed breed dogs for apartment living. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, over 60% of households are living with dogs. This may be true for homeowners, but not likely for renters.
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Collars 101: How To Train Your Pet To Wear One
When talking about collars, many pet owners associate them with dogs and rarely with cats. But in reality, pet collars are also useful for cats, regardless if you have an outdoor or indoor cat. Besides microchipping or using a GPS tracker, cat collars are a perfect way to help you identify your cat in case they go missing. You can place your contact details in your cat’s collar so anyone can contact you easily if they find or locate your cat.
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Like Tennis Balls? 5 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you have a dog? If so, you’ve probably played fetch with them. And if you’ve played fetch with them, you know that they love tennis balls!. But why do dogs love tennis balls so much? Why can’t they just play with any old ball?. Turns out,...
Comments / 0