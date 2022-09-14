The idea that people “don’t want to work” might just be the furthest from the truth. Following Thursday’s “Step Into A Job” Fair at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, more than 200 individuals — either already employed, or seeking such status — had a chance to visit with 58 businesses and industries from Kentucky’s Pennyrile region and northwest Tennessee.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO