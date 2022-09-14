Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
Demand for senior housing in Hopkinsville exceeds available apartments and condos
A group of Pennyrile Senior Apartment residents gathered recently at a picnic table beside their downtown residence to enjoy the cool breeze bouncing off the brick wall behind their neighbor, Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Stanley Griffin, 65, rolled up with a Walmart goodie bag filled with treats. “Y’all want some,” he...
Networking Begins At Hopkinsville’s ‘Step Into A Job’ Fair
The idea that people “don’t want to work” might just be the furthest from the truth. Following Thursday’s “Step Into A Job” Fair at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, more than 200 individuals — either already employed, or seeking such status — had a chance to visit with 58 businesses and industries from Kentucky’s Pennyrile region and northwest Tennessee.
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
Tractor Pulls And Demolition Derby To Highlight Western KY State Fair Events
Friday night tractor pulls and the demolition derby Saturday night will highlight weekend events at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville. Fair board President Kent Boyd says this year’s tractor pull will be more than just tractors off the farm. Boyd says after a conversation with the sled...
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Tornado recovery group sets meeting to assist Christian County residents with unmet needs
A nonprofit organization that helps Christian Countians recovering from the December tornado that plowed through the southern part of the county will meet with residents and review requests for financial help on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Pembroke City Hall. Residents can meet with volunteers from the Christian County Long-Term Recovery...
Nature Fest Attracts Crowd To Jeffers Bend
The annual Nature Fest event at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center Saturday brought hundreds of visitors to enjoy more than 40 different activities. Families had perfect weather to enjoy canoeing on the lake, bird watching, pumpkin painting, visiting with animals, and several other activities during the Nature Fest. Jeffers Bend coordinator Charles Turner says it would not be possible without a host of volunteers.
Vicki Goodman, 76 of Hopkinsville
Memorial Services for 76-year-old Vicki Williams Goodman of Hopkinsville will be Monday, September 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday at 4:00p.m.
Public comment is king in Montgomery County American Classical Education charter school appeal
The third charter school appeal hearing this week between ACE and local TN school boards was less contentious than the first two. Where the contention came in was public comment.
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival T-shirts On Sale
The 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival t-shirts are on sale at Cadiz City Hall and the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Welcome Center. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says shirts went on sale Thursday morning. During a recent meeting Ham Festival Committee members Heather Reddick and Lucy Kyler discussed this year’s shirt.
PHOTOS – HHS and CCHS Football Alumni Pre-Game
PHOTOS – Football – HHS and CCHS Alumni Pre-Game.
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
Three injured in Trigg County crash
A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
Tornado disaster support available September 21 in Pembroke
There will be a meeting of the Christian County Disaster Recovery Group at Pembroke City Hall next week and Representative Myron Dossett is urging those who were impacted by the December tornadoes to attend. According to a news release, the meeting will take place September 21 from 11 a.m. until...
Brenda Reid, 77 of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 77-year-old Brenda Reid of Trinity, North Carolina. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
Martha Thomas, 90, of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 90-year old Martha Sumner Thomas of Cadiz will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery on Riley Hollow Road in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Survivors:. Daughter – Kim (Raybon) Crump, Cadiz, KY. Granddaughter...
Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs
Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
