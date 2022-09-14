ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Networking Begins At Hopkinsville’s ‘Step Into A Job’ Fair

The idea that people “don’t want to work” might just be the furthest from the truth. Following Thursday’s “Step Into A Job” Fair at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, more than 200 individuals — either already employed, or seeking such status — had a chance to visit with 58 businesses and industries from Kentucky’s Pennyrile region and northwest Tennessee.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Mills, KY
Christian County, KY
Business
County
Christian County, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Nature Fest Attracts Crowd To Jeffers Bend

The annual Nature Fest event at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center Saturday brought hundreds of visitors to enjoy more than 40 different activities. Families had perfect weather to enjoy canoeing on the lake, bird watching, pumpkin painting, visiting with animals, and several other activities during the Nature Fest. Jeffers Bend coordinator Charles Turner says it would not be possible without a host of volunteers.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#Business Industry#Linus Business#Continental Mills#Siemer Milling
wkdzradio.com

Vicki Goodman, 76 of Hopkinsville

Memorial Services for 76-year-old Vicki Williams Goodman of Hopkinsville will be Monday, September 19, at 6:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday at 4:00p.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival T-shirts On Sale

The 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival t-shirts are on sale at Cadiz City Hall and the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Welcome Center. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says shirts went on sale Thursday morning. During a recent meeting Ham Festival Committee members Heather Reddick and Lucy Kyler discussed this year’s shirt.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
westkentuckystar.com

Three injured in Trigg County crash

A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Tornado disaster support available September 21 in Pembroke

There will be a meeting of the Christian County Disaster Recovery Group at Pembroke City Hall next week and Representative Myron Dossett is urging those who were impacted by the December tornadoes to attend. According to a news release, the meeting will take place September 21 from 11 a.m. until...
PEMBROKE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Brenda Reid, 77 of Cadiz

There will be no services at this time for 77-year-old Brenda Reid of Trinity, North Carolina. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Martha Thomas, 90, of Cadiz

Graveside Services for 90-year old Martha Sumner Thomas of Cadiz will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Little River Cemetery on Riley Hollow Road in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Survivors:. Daughter – Kim (Raybon) Crump, Cadiz, KY. Granddaughter...
CADIZ, KY
wevv.com

Tornado rebuild slower than expected for Dawson Springs

Now less than three months away from the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Dawson Springs, the town continues to rebuild. But it has been slower than expected as the town has a long ways to go. The small town of 2,500 people was left destroyed...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy