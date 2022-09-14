Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
who13.com
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KCCI.com
Severe storms likely in Central and Southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Another round of severe storms is likely to impact portions of Central and Southeast Iowa this afternoon into late this evening. The setup today appears much more favorable than yesterday. A short wave trough and jet streak moving in from the Dakotas will provide the trigger for storms. This jet streak will also help to strengthen the winds aloft and create a more strongly sheared environment which makes the potential for severe weather today a little higher than yesterday. In addition, we anticipate partial clearing during the morning to early afternoon hours, which will make the lower atmosphere more unstable and supportive for severe storms as well. In terms of development, high resolution models have been trending farther northwest with each progressive run, so development will likely occur near the metro around 4-5 p.m. and storms race east/southeast later this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible with some storms, although I think hail is really going to be main concern.
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 17
22nd Annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival is today at the Akron City Park. From 10 am to 3 pm, the events include a scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids game and activities, a petting zoo, and dozens of craft vendors. Winners of the scarecrow judging will be announced in the afternoon, concluding with a scarecrow auction. This is a fundraiser of the Akron Friendship and Service Club.
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
siouxlandnews.com
Stars edge Crusaders in battle of Sioux City schools
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City North defeated Bishop Heelan 22-14. The Stars move to 3-1 on the season and will host Ames High School next Friday night.
KLEM
KLEM News, Thursday, September 15
One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
kiwaradio.com
Alliant Energy Proposes Solar Farm
Wever, Iowa — Alliant Energy proposes replacing some of its coal-generated energy with solar power, through a plan to place solar panels on 230 acres outside the city of Wever in southeast Iowa. The project is part of a larger plan to provide 400 megawatts of solar power to...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
Looming railroad strike could be devastating to economy in Nebraska and Iowa
A possible rail strike on Friday threatens to stymie an economy that has barely recovered from the pandemic. What will be the impact of a strike on the Omaha metro area?
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T LOOKING TO HIRE SNOWPLOW DRIVERS
IT WON’T BE THAT LONG BEFORE WE’LL HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT WINTER COATS, SHOVELS AND SNOWMELT. CRAIG BARGFREDE, WINTER OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE IOWA D-O-T, SAYS HE’S THINKING AHEAD, TOO, AND IS STARTING TO FILL THE NEED FOR HUNDREDS OF SEASONAL WINTER POSITIONS. PLOW1 OC….FOLKS ON...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Comments / 1