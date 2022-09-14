DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Another round of severe storms is likely to impact portions of Central and Southeast Iowa this afternoon into late this evening. The setup today appears much more favorable than yesterday. A short wave trough and jet streak moving in from the Dakotas will provide the trigger for storms. This jet streak will also help to strengthen the winds aloft and create a more strongly sheared environment which makes the potential for severe weather today a little higher than yesterday. In addition, we anticipate partial clearing during the morning to early afternoon hours, which will make the lower atmosphere more unstable and supportive for severe storms as well. In terms of development, high resolution models have been trending farther northwest with each progressive run, so development will likely occur near the metro around 4-5 p.m. and storms race east/southeast later this evening. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible with some storms, although I think hail is really going to be main concern.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO