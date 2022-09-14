Read full article on original website
Fresno Flats Heritage Day
Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
Business Spotlight – Matt Henderson, Realtor
Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight. MADERA COUNTY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — Matt Henderson is our newest Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce member, and we’re so happy to have him join us. I asked him a few questions, and here’s what he said:. My wife Donna and...
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator
OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action
Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine
COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making
Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
New Assistant Superintendent-Chief Academic Officer At YHS
OAKHURST — Yosemite Unified School District is pleased to announce our new Assistant Superintendent-Chief Academic Officer, Jarrod Bordi, who was appointed during the September 12th meeting of the Board of Trustees. Jarrod has been an educator for over 21 years. Before coming to YUSD, he worked as a high...
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
Fire destroys home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
These Neighbors Helped Save Ranch Animals During a Wildfire—and Made Coulterville, California the Nicest Place in America
Not many nice places shower their residents with burning embers. But on that hot August day in 2020, as ash rained down and flames closed in, Jim Rhodes didn’t want to be anywhere but Coulterville, California. “My kid called from Alabama. We first heard about the fire from him,”...
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Fresno firefighter delivers his own baby on highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter delivered his own baby on Highway 41, City of Fresno officials said. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty at FFD Station 4 located in the area of N. First and E. Iowa, when he received an emergency call from his wife Lisa telling him that she was in […]
CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)
Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
