Ahwahnee, CA

Fresno Flats Heritage Day

Fresno Flats Heritage Day

Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Business Spotlight – Matt Henderson, Realtor

Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight. MADERA COUNTY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — Matt Henderson is our newest Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce member, and we’re so happy to have him join us. I asked him a few questions, and here’s what he said:. My wife Donna and...
OAKHURST, CA
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
FRESNO, CA
City
Ahwahnee, CA
Local
California Society
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator

OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
OAKHURST, CA
clovisroundup.com

ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action

Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine

COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
FRESNO, CA
Person
Sammie
mercedcountytimes.com

Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making

Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

New Assistant Superintendent-Chief Academic Officer At YHS

OAKHURST — Yosemite Unified School District is pleased to announce our new Assistant Superintendent-Chief Academic Officer, Jarrod Bordi, who was appointed during the September 12th meeting of the Board of Trustees. Jarrod has been an educator for over 21 years. Before coming to YUSD, he worked as a high...
OAKHURST, CA
#Volunteers#How Hard It Is#The Grove Church
kingsriverlife.com

Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba

Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA

