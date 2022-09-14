ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Kors brings resort wear to the city at his NYFW show

By RAGAN CLARK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors says he’s been doing some revenge travel since the pandemic and wants to help dress women who are doing the same.

“When I go to a resort, people are more dressed up than they’ve ever been before,” said Kors. “And the minute the weather gets warm in any big city, suddenly resort dressing comes to the city.”

Kors’ spring/summer 2023 collection features business wear and night-out looks with a resort-style sensibility. At his New York Fashion Week show, unbuttoned shirts billowed, fringe flowed and kaftans swept the floor as he focused on a more relaxed silhouette.

Semi-transparent linen pants were paired with a one-shoulder bodysuit and blazers were draped over dresses, blouses and crop tops in what Kors called an “urban-resort convergence.”

“You’re polished when you’re away on vacation and then you have a sense of easiness when you’re in this city,” Kors said.

Among those with a front row view of the new designs were Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens.

“I grew up in a family of very strong, opinionated, successful women and I’ve been dressing women who are that smart and successful my whole career,” said Kors. “So, when I see someone like Serena, who truly is an icon, a game changer … it’s a wonderful validation that we must be doing something right.”

Bright reds, blues, pinks and greens brought pops of color to a collection featuring several monochrome white and black looks. Gold accessories, cutouts, small clutches and sequins added flare. In her second of two looks, A-list model and frequent Kors collaborator Bella Hadid wore a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline.

“People want to get dressed up again,” said Kors. “They want to look great; they want to make an impression.”

Beyond his goal of creating impressionable designs is his desire to make clothes that last. Before premiering his spring/summer line, Kors launched Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a resale market for gently used items from the designer.

“The worst thing in the world that you can do is engage in the whole idea of fast fashion,” said Kors. “We’ve always believed in timelessness, that people can hold on to something from Michael Kors.”

