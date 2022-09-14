ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Photos From Ohio State’s 77-21 Win Over Toledo

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday night. The Buckeyes put up 763 yards of total offense, which fell just shy of the school single-game record of 776 yards set in a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in 2016.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

TreVeyon Henderson Leaves Ohio State Game With Apparent Injury

TreVeyon Henderson scored the first touchdown of Saturday night's game, but I'm not sure when we'll see him again. As the Buckeye offense took the field for the second drive of the night, Henderson was seen walking gingerly to the locker room with a couple of athletic trainers. He was walking without his left shoe.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Buckeye Defense Stymies Toledo, Despite Missing Three Starters

Look, there are going to be a lot of people who are looking for something to complain about today and the easy target is going to be the defense. To those people: stop over-reacting. Dequan Finn is maybe the best skill position athlete that Ohio State has faced so far...
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s Amazing Performance Against Toledo

Could the Buckeyes have looked any better on Saturday night? Honestly, probably not. Every game is going to have a couple little things that you want to have a second chance out. Nothing is perfect. But Saturday's destruction of the Toledo Rockets was about as close as you can get.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Halftime Analysis: Stroud, Harrison Jr. Look Completely Unstoppable

It was my hope this week that Ohio State would have a clinical performance after two straight games of mostly high execution. It sure seems they've settled into an offensive rhythm as they prepare for Big Ten play to begin next week. The Buckeyes racked up a ridiculous 287 yards...
COLUMBUS, OH

