Ohio State Nearly Breaks School Total Offensive Record, Scores Eleven Touchdowns vs. Toledo
All week, I said on our Buckeye Breakdown podcasts that I wanted to see clinical execution from C.J. Stroud and the offense. They are clearly superior to the Toledo Rockets defense and they needed to go out and play like it. Mission accomplished. That was an avalanche of offense. It...
Photos From Ohio State’s 77-21 Win Over Toledo
Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday night. The Buckeyes put up 763 yards of total offense, which fell just shy of the school single-game record of 776 yards set in a 77-10 win over Bowling Green in 2016.
TreVeyon Henderson Leaves Ohio State Game With Apparent Injury
TreVeyon Henderson scored the first touchdown of Saturday night's game, but I'm not sure when we'll see him again. As the Buckeye offense took the field for the second drive of the night, Henderson was seen walking gingerly to the locker room with a couple of athletic trainers. He was walking without his left shoe.
Buckeye Defense Stymies Toledo, Despite Missing Three Starters
Look, there are going to be a lot of people who are looking for something to complain about today and the easy target is going to be the defense. To those people: stop over-reacting. Dequan Finn is maybe the best skill position athlete that Ohio State has faced so far...
Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s Amazing Performance Against Toledo
Could the Buckeyes have looked any better on Saturday night? Honestly, probably not. Every game is going to have a couple little things that you want to have a second chance out. Nothing is perfect. But Saturday's destruction of the Toledo Rockets was about as close as you can get.
Halftime Analysis: Stroud, Harrison Jr. Look Completely Unstoppable
It was my hope this week that Ohio State would have a clinical performance after two straight games of mostly high execution. It sure seems they've settled into an offensive rhythm as they prepare for Big Ten play to begin next week. The Buckeyes racked up a ridiculous 287 yards...
