nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death
(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning
Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
Suspect sought in Victorville motel murder
Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Victorville man on Thursday. The body of 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield was found with gunshot wounds by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at a local motel. Deputies received reports of shots being fired at the Green Tree Inn around 8:47 p.m. Medical personnel […]
Fontana Herald News
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation
The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
247headline.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Downtown Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Ca. – A 47-year-old Victorville man is behind bars after stabbing another Victorville man to death in Downtown Victorville on Wednesday. At around 11:59 p.m. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of 7th and D Streets in the City of Victorville for a stabbing. When they arrived they located, Jason Stewart, 37, of Victorville, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel, Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga
A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
nbcpalmsprings.com
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Coachella Man for Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for Long Beach crash that killed 3-year-old, parents
A drunk driver who struck and killed a family of three in Long Beach while they were out on Halloween night in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
crimevoice.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery at Victoria Gardens Mall
One man and one male teen have been identified and arrested in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at Victoria Gardens Mall on September 5th. Efran Tui, 18, and a 16-year-old male, both San Bernardino residents, were found in San Bernardino on September 8th. They each face charges of attempted murder.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate
(CNS) – Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect...
Fontana Herald News
Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
knewsradio.com
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
Suspects in custody, gambling machines recovered after police search illegal 'slap house' in OC
Police cracking down on illegal gambling dens sounds like something out of the Prohibition Era, but that's what happened in Westminster this week.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly broke into Rancho Cucamonga home and stabbed victims
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Rancho Cucamonga and stabbed people who were inside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said. On Sept. 13 at...
knewsradio.com
Body Of Three Year Old Girl Found In A Car In Indio
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On Wednesday September 14th Indio Police Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child in a vehicle on Spruce Street in Indio. Paramedics found a three year old girl dead inside the car. The...
