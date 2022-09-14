ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baby formula shortage across Massachusetts

By Alanna Flood
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite federal efforts to put an end to the baby formula shortage, many families are still experiencing difficulty getting their hands on products to nourish their children.

The shortage is ongoing and limited products are on store shelves and has many people relying on a network of family members to get them the formula they need.

While there has been some improvement in the status of the baby formula shortage, there are still empty shelves and purchasing limits in many local retailers. As of last month, nationwide data shows a more than 27% out-of-stock rate for powdered formula products.

One mom from Chicopee has struggled to find formula to feed her baby even contacting out-of-state family members for help. “I had to tell my mother-in-law to ship me some milk and some formula from New Jersey so I could be able to give it to my daughter because there was none in Massachusetts.”

The Biden Administration has been working to help the situation by flying formula to the United States from overseas this summer, while the FDA is assisting domestic manufacturers in reopening and ramping up production after a major recall. The FDA is also working to increase flexibilities regarding infants’ formula products, which has increased the number of countries receiving shipments to nine.

The CDC recommends if you are having a hard time locating the formula you need, especially if your child has special nutrition needs, call your pediatrician to discuss alternatives.

