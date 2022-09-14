Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, injured bicyclist in Morris County
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 11 in Pequannock Township, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Saturday. Maria Oliveri, 35, of Riverdale was charged on September 9 with one...
Woman charged in N.J. car crash that killed mother of 3 during morning jog
A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a mother of three who was struck during her morning jog in Pequannock earlier this year, authorities said. Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of disorderly...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
wrnjradio.com
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
southjerseyobserver.com
Washington Twp. PD Seeking Individual on Multiple Warrants; Believed to be Operating a White VW Beetle
The Washington Township Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Angelo Alshay, age 31, on multiple warrants from various jurisdictions, including eluding police on September 15 and 16 in Washington Twp. The subject has a Paulsboro address and prior Washington Twp address. Alshay is...
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Homicide victim's girlfriend testifies in Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman walked through the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth day of testimony at his murder trial. Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting his girlfriend Chastity Frailey in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.
PSP search for thief trying to cash fake check worth $1,450
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth over $1000. State police said on Friday, September 9, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the 200 block of Starlight Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of a fraudulent […]
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Easton man accused of unlawful contact with minor in ‘proactive, undercover operation’
An Easton man was sent to Northampton County Prison on felony charges for allegedly trying to meet someone he’d been exchanging text messages with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old, according to court records. Instead, it was an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations who...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
