ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NJ
City
Independence Township, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Allamuchy Township, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Cornfield
wrnjradio.com

Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says

A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

PSP search for thief trying to cash fake check worth $1,450

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth over $1000. State police said on Friday, September 9, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the 200 block of Starlight Drive, in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of a fraudulent […]
EFFORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy