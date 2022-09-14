Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Set to Meet at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday. Representing the Rebels are juniors Matthew Murrell and Madison Scott. Throughout their two years in Oxford, both Murrell and Scott have made a splash on the court and in the classroom.
hottytoddy.com
No. 15 Ole Miss Soccer Opens SEC Play in Bluegrass State
No. 15 Ole Miss soccer opens SEC play on Friday night as they take the pitch against the Kentucky Wildcats. The first kick is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC+ Network. Ole Miss is coming into the conference slate undefeated with a 6-0-2 record. Last week, the Rebels closed out non-conference with a 2-1 win over Western Kentucky and a tie against in-state rival Southern Mississippi.
hottytoddy.com
No. 15 Ole Miss Soccer Grabs First Conference Win on the Road
In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second. The Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired
College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg basketball coach Tipton passes away
Photo: Lewisburg basketball coach Adam Tipton is shown after being announced as girls’ basketball coach, in addition to his boys’ basketball coaching position. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Messages of support, care and concern are flooding social media to the family, co-workers, and students of Lewisburg High School basketball coach Adam...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Host Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic
The Oxford Chargers welcome in the Lafayette Commodores for the annual Crosstown Classic this evening. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School. Oxford and Lafayette ae coming into this matchup prior to entering region play. Lafayette comes in with a...
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
I know all Ole Miss fans are hoping for another great game this weekend and a repeat of the way the Rebels took care of business against Central Arkansas. The Rebels took care of things last week, beating Central Arkansas 59-3. Luke Altmyer got a chance to showcase his skills early, tallying 90 yards with two touchdowns. Jaxon Dart got a lot of playing time mostly in the second half, passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
hottytoddy.com
Experience Tailgating at the College Football Hall of Fame
Ole Miss fans going to Atlanta to watch the Rebels take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday can enjoy more than just the game. Prior to the game, fans can go to the College Football Hall of Fame for a Tailgate Saturday. Tailgate Saturdays will feature entertainment, tailgate games, prizes for fans, the new Home Depot College GameDay Desk and live college football games – all located within the Hall of Fame’s premiere facility for honoring the sport.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Celebrates Women’s Empowerment with “WE” Luncheon
With the start of the 2022-23 campaign a little over a month and a half away, Ole Miss women’s basketball took some time away from the court to celebrate women’s empowerment with its annual “WE” luncheon Friday afternoon from the SJB Pavilion. Attendees included local leaders...
thelocalvoice.net
Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building
Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
thelocalvoice.net
Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing
Kaylee Hillhouse completes degrees in allied health studies and nursing to follow her dreams. Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits...
actionnews5.com
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Daily Mississippian
Review: Scotty McCreery uses southern charm on audience at The Lyric
As my friends and I walked up to The Lyric to watch Scotty McCreery on Sept. 9, I took notice of a handful of things. For starters, Scotty McCreery has some dedicated — and I mean dedicated — fans. With a home game less than 24 hours away, Oxford’s Square was packed with people and void of parking. I have to believe most of the cars were for McCreery, as there was a line wrapping all the way around the side of the venue with a sea of umbrellas acting as canvases to stop the pouring rain.
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
