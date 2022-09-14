ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair's Huge Dog Product Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Everything From Beds to Feeders

By Kay Snowden
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago

We love to spoil our dogs, and we’ll use any excuse to buy them a fun new toy, a yummy treat, or a new bed so they have yet another place to get comfy (as if they won’t just steal our seat on the human sofa anyway!). Well now you can feel less guilty about dropping so much of your disposable income on your fur baby. Right now, the Wayfair Dog Product Sale is offering deals of up to 50% off just about anything you could imagine needing or wanting for your pup.

From comfy beds and loungers to functional crates and gates, Wayfair has all the accessories for your pooch. We’ve rounded up six of our favorite options for Fido. Check them out here, and don’t forget to act fast before the best deals are gone!

Heisler Dog Sofa

How cute will your doggie look lounging on this stylish sofa ?! The super-soft fabric is the ultimate in comfort and the cushion cover is removable and washable for easy upkeep.


Heisler Dog Sofa — $95.55 (40% off from $169.99)

$95.55



Ian Dog Food Bowls & Storage Container

This combo dog food pantry and dog food storage is the perfect space-saving solution. The angled, pull-out bin holds up to 25 lbs. of dry dog food, and the pull-out bottom drawer includes two 32 oz. stainless steel bowls. The unit is made of ECOFLEX®, a proprietary formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic into an eco-friendly material.


Ian Food Bowls & Storage Container — $252.99 (21% off from $319.99)

$252.99



Littell Pet Crate End Table

Say goodbye to ugly dog crates and instead opt for this attractive option that doubles as an end table in the family room or nightstand in the bedroom. Made of ECOFLEX®, it can be painted to coordinate with your other furnishings and features a removable tabletop for easy cleaning. The front door latches securely and cannot be accidentally opened.


Littell Pet Crate — $107.51 (46% off $199.99)

$107.51



Augie Dog House

This dog house is a robust all-weather house and makes a perfect shelter for your four-legged friend when hanging out outdoors. The heavy-duty durable UV stabilized polypropylene plastic is rust free, weatherproof, lightweight, and easy to clean.


Augie Dog House — $86.99

$86.99



Elevated Dog Cot

Lightweight and portable with a convenient carrying case included, this elevated cot is a travel-friendly option for creating a comfortable place for your dog to rest or sleep while on your porch, patio, or backyard, or when traveling away from home.


Elevated Dog Cot — $59.21 (26% off $79.99)

$59.21



4-Panel Free Standing Dog Gate

Keeping your pets contained without sacrificing style and functionality has never been easier than with this freestanding pet gate . The extra-wide 73-inch size is ideal for 45- to 60-inch wide doorways, and the narrow 2-inch openings between each pole keep pups from trying to sneak between them.. This four-panel pet barrier, constructed of MDF with a contemporary finish, folds flat when not in use and can store compactly in a closet.


4-Panel Free Standing Dog Gate — $88.99 (11% off $99.99)

$88.99



Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

