Opelika-Auburn News

Top-ranked Auburn High cruises past Lee-Montgomery on road

Da’vaioun Williams scored three touchdowns, the Auburn High defense came up with five turnovers, and No. 1 Tigers rolled over Lee-Montgomery 58-7 on Thursday night on the road at Cramton Bowl. Auburn High moves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers responded just fine after being...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?

It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.
AUBURN, AL
#Linus School Sports#Red Devils#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#The Red Devils Go Down#Ahsaa#Central#Bulldog
WSFA

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
riverregionsports.com

THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten

It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
AUBURN, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Starr's Mill vs LaGrange

This is a premier matchup down Interstate 85 in LaGrange. The Grangers and Starr's Mill are both still undefeated going into this matchup.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Nonprofit aims to help HBCU football players with NIL deals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NCAA adopted name, image and likeness rules in 2021 for athletes in all divisions to make money from businesses in exchange for using them in advertisements or products. One nonprofit organization wants to help football players from historically black colleges and universities obtain NIL deals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼

When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
OPELIKA, AL
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way

​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night. OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report. Police said...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
COLUMBUS, GA

