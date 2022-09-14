Read full article on original website
WAPT
Woman who pulls gun on popcorn shop owner at Northpark Mall in custody
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popcorn store inside the Northpark Mall in Ridgeland Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. "I was really scared, because this has never happened to me before," said Jayce Alyce. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the shooting...
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
WAPT
Water flowing down street onto Belhaven property for years, family says
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is homebound after slipping on water pouring onto her family's property in Belhaven. Jan Evers and her daughter Julie Crump have been working to clear out the Hazel Street home of a relative who died over the summer. They said the water that caused Evers to slip has been flowing down the street for years.
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
WAPT
JPD: 2 caught cutting wires from telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. — Two men were arrested after Jackson police said they were caught cutting wires from a utility pole. A concerned citizen called police Wednesday to report the incident in the 300 block of Stokes Robertson Road. "Officers responded and captured two individuals with wire cutters committing the...
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
caringmagazine.org
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
Mississippi woman indicted in April shooting that involved grandmother, boyfriend
A Mississippi woman has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence after reportedly shooting her grandmother and boyfriend. Keonna Rogers, 23, of Vicksburg, is accused of the shooting that reportedly happened during an argument at a home on South Street in Vicksburg. Police reports say the shooting took...
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
WAPT
New restaurants open in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — Two new businesses are open in Clinton. Genna Benna's opened Thursday on Clinton Parkway, near Revell Ace Hardware. The location is the second in the metro for Genna Benna's, which is part of the Georgia Blue family of restaurants. The restaurant has a large menu that...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Jackson, MS (with Photos & Maps)
The capital of Mississippi, Jackson, is known for its hospitality, history, and mouthwatering food. If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Jackson, MS, here are 20 restaurants you need to try. From Southern comfort food to fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone in Jackson. So, what are you...
vicksburgnews.com
WCSO asks for public’s help in locating wanted suspect
Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help identify the pictured suspect in theft of AT&T cable wire in the Hwy 61 S area late last night. If you recognize him please contact Investigations at 601-636-1761. If you prefer to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash award for information leading to a arrest, contact Central MS Crime Stoppers.
Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries. Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city. Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime […]
Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
Mississippi man and his mother indicted for murder of father during argument over car speakers
A Mississippi man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, in Warren County, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision.
Parents Magazine
Guaranteed Income Programs Like Magnolia Mothers Trust Are Helping Black Single Mothers Support Their Families
One of the poorest and most underserved states in the Union for the African American community is not where you'd expect to find the longest-running guaranteed income program. Magnolia Mother's Trust gives Black single mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached. The program provides...
WAPT
Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
