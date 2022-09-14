ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WAPT

Woman who pulls gun on popcorn shop owner at Northpark Mall in custody

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popcorn store inside the Northpark Mall in Ridgeland Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. "I was really scared, because this has never happened to me before," said Jayce Alyce. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the shooting...
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water flowing down street onto Belhaven property for years, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is homebound after slipping on water pouring onto her family's property in Belhaven. Jan Evers and her daughter Julie Crump have been working to clear out the Hazel Street home of a relative who died over the summer. They said the water that caused Evers to slip has been flowing down the street for years.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
JACKSON, MS
Warren County, MS
WAPT

JPD: 2 caught cutting wires from telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men were arrested after Jackson police said they were caught cutting wires from a utility pole. A concerned citizen called police Wednesday to report the incident in the 300 block of Stokes Robertson Road. "Officers responded and captured two individuals with wire cutters committing the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi

Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New restaurants open in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. — Two new businesses are open in Clinton. Genna Benna's opened Thursday on Clinton Parkway, near Revell Ace Hardware. The location is the second in the metro for Genna Benna's, which is part of the Georgia Blue family of restaurants. The restaurant has a large menu that...
CLINTON, MS
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Jackson, MS (with Photos & Maps)

The capital of Mississippi, Jackson, is known for its hospitality, history, and mouthwatering food. If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Jackson, MS, here are 20 restaurants you need to try. From Southern comfort food to fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone in Jackson. So, what are you...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WCSO asks for public’s help in locating wanted suspect

Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help identify the pictured suspect in theft of AT&T cable wire in the Hwy 61 S area late last night. If you recognize him please contact Investigations at 601-636-1761. If you prefer to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash award for information leading to a arrest, contact Central MS Crime Stoppers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries. Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city. Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
JACKSON, MS

