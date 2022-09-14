Bears OL Alex Leatherwood placed on non-football/illness list

LAKE FOREST – One of the bigger moves that general manager Ryan Poles made just ahead of the start of the season was to acquire an offensive lineman not far removed from his draft day.

The Bears claimed 2021 Raiders first round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers in August, taking on his $5.9 million salary for the 2022 season in hopes that he’d makes the most of a change of scenery.

Getting the chance to do that, however, has been delayed just a bit.

The team has placed Leatherwood on the non-football illness list just as the team begins work for their second regular season game against the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.

This means that the offensive lineman will be out for a minimum of four weeks before he can retur n. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Leatherwood is dealing with a case of mono.

With Leatherwood out, the Bears have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, an Orland Park native and former Sandberg High School standout. He was signed by the team just ahead of training camp but was cut before the regular season began.

Leatherwood started 17 games for the Raiders at the right guard position but wasn’t in the plan for the team moving forward with new head coach Josh McDaniels. The offensive lineman joined the Bears after the final preseason game and was inactive for the Week 1 win against the 49ers.

“We feel great about where he is and him coming back,” said Eberflus about Leatherwood on Wednesday afternoon.

