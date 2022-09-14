Read full article on original website
Lions dominate in first half, then hold off Commanders
Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions’ defense swarmed Washington quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half and then withstood
Washington Commanders disastrous Week 2 loss tells us a lot about Ron Rivera’s club
The Washington Commanders entered Sunday’s Week 2 action against the Detroit Lions riding a high following their season-opening win over
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
How the Super Bowl Hangover Has Impacted Teams in the Past Decade
Whenever a team loses the Super Bowl, a popular refrain is that the franchise is built to return as soon as the next season. The reality, however, is a second consecutive trip often does not happen anymore. And then, the Super Bowl hangover takes another victim. During the last decade,...
Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
Saquon Barkley kicked off the 2022 NFL season on top of the league rushing chart. The New York Giants running back could remain in that position after his Week 2 clash with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina's defense was torched by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Week 1 and it...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup. There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on...
Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October
The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 2
The Week 2 NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has all sorts of injury concerns circling it. Alvin Kamara's status for the Saints is the most concerning injury for fantasy football players from that game. Kamara has not practiced each of the last two...
NFL Players Who Need to See More Snaps in Week 2
Taking a look at the snap counts across the NFL in the season's first week is a revealing exercise. After months of hearing coach-speak and seeing snippets of action, we finally got to see how players will be utilized in games. Of course, coaches are always looking to make adjustments....
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out with Quad Injury for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a quad injury. Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before sitting out practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. As the Colts' unquestioned...
Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina
The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter...
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel During Week 1 Trip
Fox reporter Erin Andrews had an eventful trip to Green Bay ahead of her Week 1 assignment. On her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said she was on a conference call during her car ride from Chicago to Green Bay when she noticed her driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Report: Kurt Warner's Son E.J. to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, will reportedly make his first college start Saturday against Rutgers. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Warner will replace D'Wan Mathis, who was benched after losing two fumbles during last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette. Warner, a...
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Outside Chance' at Returning from Injury in Week 6
The showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are always some of the most important in the NFC East race, and Dak Prescott may be ready to go for their Week 6 clash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "there was a lot of optimism after the surgery" for the...
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott has "got a chance" to be back by Week 4
The timeline for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to return from a thumb injury continues to speed up. Stephen Jones was the latest to provide optimism on the injury.
Stefon Diggs Fined $10,609 for Taunting Jalen Ramsey in Bills' Week 1 Win over Rams
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been fined $10,609 for taunting Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey in the team's Week 1 win last weekend, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The incident occurred after Diggs caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady to Receive 'Veteran Rest' Day Every Week for 1st Time in Career
For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady appears to be taking advantage of his status as the greatest quarterback of all time and using some PTO. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will receive a "veteran's day" off from Wednesday practice throughout the 2022 season. This continues a trend that began in training camp when Brady took 11 days off for a family vacation in the Bahamas.
Pete Carroll Told Seahawks 'It's Possible' for SEA to Go Undefeated Like '72 Dolphins
Some might have been surprised to see the Seattle Seahawks open the 2022 NFL season with a victory over the Denver Broncos. One man who wasn't was Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carroll spoke to his team about the 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins'...
