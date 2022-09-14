ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

How the Super Bowl Hangover Has Impacted Teams in the Past Decade

Whenever a team loses the Super Bowl, a popular refrain is that the franchise is built to return as soon as the next season. The reality, however, is a second consecutive trip often does not happen anymore. And then, the Super Bowl hangover takes another victim. During the last decade,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup. There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October

The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Need to See More Snaps in Week 2

Taking a look at the snap counts across the NFL in the season's first week is a revealing exercise. After months of hearing coach-speak and seeing snippets of action, we finally got to see how players will be utilized in games. Of course, coaches are always looking to make adjustments....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Hawks#Espn
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury

Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady to Receive 'Veteran Rest' Day Every Week for 1st Time in Career

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady appears to be taking advantage of his status as the greatest quarterback of all time and using some PTO. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will receive a "veteran's day" off from Wednesday practice throughout the 2022 season. This continues a trend that began in training camp when Brady took 11 days off for a family vacation in the Bahamas.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy