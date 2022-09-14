ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Storm hits western Alaska

As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Men Are Missing In Alaska

32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
UNALASKA, AK
alaskapublic.org

NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count

After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery

Tyler Cordes, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to a press release from the Department of Law. Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters

One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s municipal attorney nominee

The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked at the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app


ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage resident sentenced for vehicular manslaughter of Cab Driver

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton. Ibarra pled guilty on June 15 to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence. Orton, a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 large fall storms hit the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend

On Thursday night the bear made its way back across the river and into the pens of Polaris Hatchery. Hatchery owner, Don Dyer - who began mapping out the attacks in his community - said the bear got into his 8-foot woven-wire horse fence with no hesitation.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project

A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
COOPER LANDING, AK
kinyradio.com

State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK

