It's tapped: Germany's Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus

MUNICH — (AP) — The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O'zapft is” — “It's tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
