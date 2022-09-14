ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle

EAGLE — As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van...
EAGLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco wants feedback on this summer’s Fourth of July and BBQ Challenge celebrations

Frisco wants to hear from its residents about June’s BBQ Challenge and its Fourth of July celebration. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town sought feedback on both events and heard comments about making the events smaller and more community-oriented. When both events returned in 2022, they were organized with that feedback in mind, the town said in a press release.
FRISCO, CO
wbrc.com

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver on Saturday, killing three people, authorities said. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. Nearby residents...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter

WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
WINTER PARK, CO
Summit Daily News

The Geiger Counter: Raise a beer stein, wine glass or cup of cider in honor of the changing seasons

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The temperature is cooling, concert series have ended and farmers markets are winding down. The first day of fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean shoulder season has arrived in Summit County quite yet. Outdoor happenings are still occurring to take advantage of the last bit of summer sun and fun.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO

