Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
EAGLE — As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge’s Christopher Fisher earns fastest known time over Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse
Perched atop Peak 10, Breckenridge local Christopher Fisher sat exhausted and malnourished. Fisher had just spent the better part of 15 hours attempting to cover the Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse in order to claim the fastest known time on the mind-boggling segment which covers 40-miles, 18,500 feet of elevation and 34 different peaks.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Previous local construction manager starts a portable pizza business in Summit County
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Ray Mallory huddled in a Patagoina puffer jacket under a pop-up tent. Behind him, a red, cubed-shaped trailer with “Salvador’s Pizza” written in white along the side held a shelf of individually wrapped pizza dough balls. Dark wood cutting boards...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
Denver International Airport is clear on 100M passengers arriving soon, but next runway is hazy
Ask anybody involved in commercial development around Denver International Airport where it is that the airport will build its next runway, and they’ll tell you with no uncertainty. “Yes, the seventh runway is east-west, south of Peña (Boulevard), where Peña turns, that’s the plan,” said Yuriy Gorlov, vice president...
Summit Daily News
Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season
On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Summit Daily News
Frisco wants feedback on this summer’s Fourth of July and BBQ Challenge celebrations
Frisco wants to hear from its residents about June’s BBQ Challenge and its Fourth of July celebration. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the town sought feedback on both events and heard comments about making the events smaller and more community-oriented. When both events returned in 2022, they were organized with that feedback in mind, the town said in a press release.
wbrc.com
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver on Saturday, killing three people, authorities said. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. Nearby residents...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter
WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
Summit Daily News
The Geiger Counter: Raise a beer stein, wine glass or cup of cider in honor of the changing seasons
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The temperature is cooling, concert series have ended and farmers markets are winding down. The first day of fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean shoulder season has arrived in Summit County quite yet. Outdoor happenings are still occurring to take advantage of the last bit of summer sun and fun.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects
State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Comments / 0