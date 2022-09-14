ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating after 3 teens injured in shooting

By David Medina
 3 days ago
Three teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon.

According to KCKPD spokesperson Nancy Chartrand, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Farrow Avenue and found the victims.

Chartrand said the teens were walking in the neighborhood when they were shot.

On Tuesday, two other teens were injured in another shooting in the city.


