Florida State

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
10NEWS

Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
