Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
2 Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Road to subdivision ends before it gets to 11 new homes
Eleven brand new homes in Pasco County's Connerton neighborhood have the address of Flourish Drive, but that street stops before it reaches those homes.
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
