ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

TEDxDetroit Announces First Wave of Confirmed Speakers for 2022 Event

TEDxDetroit, the premier gathering of leading entrepreneurs, creatives, engineers, educators and artists from Detroit and across Michigan, announces the first group of confirmed speakers who will take to the stage at Detroit’s historic Music Hall Center for the. Performing Arts on Wednesday, October 26. TEDxDetroit features the best and...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

The Return of Tour De Troit Celebrates 21st Anniversary of Mobility

On Saturday, September 17, more than 2,500 bikers are expected to peddle their way from the City of Detroit’s Riverside Park – the starting point of this year’s Tour de Troit, located on Detroit’s southwest riverfront, at the foot of West Grand Boulevard and the Ambassador Bridge. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Tour de Troit features a new starting point (away from its original staging area at Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central), a fresh 26-mile-route that will take riders through some of Detroit’s most dynamic and historic neighborhoods, around Belle Isle, and for the first time the entire stretch around West to East Grand Boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Elsie, MI
michiganchronicle.com

HYPE Under the Stars Soiree

It’s time for Detroit’s most highly anticipated party with a purpose! “HYPE Under the Stars Soiree”, held at the Madison Building in the heart of Downtown, Detroit will transform the rooftop into a spectacular 18th year celebration for over 150 guest. This year’s event will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST. To purchase your tickets visit: https://givebutter.com/HYPEunderthestars2022.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy