On Saturday, September 17, more than 2,500 bikers are expected to peddle their way from the City of Detroit’s Riverside Park – the starting point of this year’s Tour de Troit, located on Detroit’s southwest riverfront, at the foot of West Grand Boulevard and the Ambassador Bridge. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Tour de Troit features a new starting point (away from its original staging area at Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central), a fresh 26-mile-route that will take riders through some of Detroit’s most dynamic and historic neighborhoods, around Belle Isle, and for the first time the entire stretch around West to East Grand Boulevard.

