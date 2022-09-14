Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Worst Trades in Rangers History
The New York Rangers appear to be on the move these days, following an upward trajectory toward consistent playoff contention. Unfortunately, the franchise’s all-time list of bad trades is fluid as well. The Blueshirts’ litany of head-scratching swaps is more than familiar to their fans – and often serves...
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Five things to watch as Florida Panthers training camp gets set to begin
Hockey season is almost here.
NHL
'Veteran' Stars prospects show the way in win over Red Wings
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Stars' "veteran" prospects reminded everyone on Saturday that the group of youngsters competing for spots at training camp will be much bigger than just the most ballyhood draft picks. AHL players Riley Damiani and Oskar Back each had a goal and two assists, and 2020...
NHL
For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE
Alexander Holtz has patiently developed his game in the hopes of taking it to the next level. Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on...
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
NHL
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Rookie Faceoff - Ducks vs. Sharks
The Ducks are taking on the San Jose Sharks in the club's first game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Tech CU Arena. Follow along with our live blog below. Gage Alexander in net for the Ducks tonight. The 6-6 netminder, a fifth-round pick in 2021, will play for Swift Current (WHL) this season after posting an 18-7-4 record with Winnipeg (WHL) in 2021-22.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Looking to Bounce Back in 2022-23
Last season, the New Jersey Devils saw breakout performances from Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. All three players had career-best years, but as is the case with most teams, the Devils also had players that didn’t live up to expectations. Some of it was performance-related, while others suffered from the injury bug to no faults of their own. Which Devils could bounce back in 2022-23? Let’s take a look.
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase
The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Predators Rookies Ready to Take on Tampa Bay as Prospect Showcase Begins
Make way for the rookies. After a quick two-day acclimation period, the Nashville Predators prospect group is just hours away from their first puck drop of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase - a noon CT skirmish against the Tampa Bay Lightning's rookie squad in Raleigh, N.C. Defenseman Luke Prokop, speaking...
NHL
MacKinnon sets goal to sign new contract with Avalanche prior to season
LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon's goal is to sign a new contract with the Colorado Avalanche as soon as possible and play the rest of his NHL career with the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. MacKinnon is entering the final season of...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NHL
Panthers season preview: Tkachuk adds grit to talented team
Forward's edgy style, experience of new coach Maurice key to taking next step. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Nause feeling fired up; Guzda getting comfortable
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Evan Nause's last trip to South Florida was one he'll never forget. Toward the end of Development Camp back in July, the 19-year-old defenseman realized a lifelong dream when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers. A few months later, the fire he...
NHL
Jets welcome Canada Life as first-ever jersey patch partner
The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program. WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2022 - Official Winnipeg Jets Adi-Pro jerseys will proudly display the Canada Life patch positioned on the upper right chest area of both home and away jerseys beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year jersey patch partnership. The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program which begins with the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
'IT WILL BE SPECIAL'
PENTICTON - It's not exactly of Nostradamus-esque proportions, but it's a glimpse into the future nonetheless. The decision by the Flames to relocate their AHL team from Stockton, Calif., to Calgary means fans of the franchise will have the opportunity to watch players today that may become the big club's stars of the future.
