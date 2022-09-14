Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski blamed on failed passing try, sheriff's office says
A witness saw the SUV speed up and cross the centerline of the two-lane highway into the path of the other car, the sheriff's office said.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
wfyi.org
What’s next for advocates now that Indiana’s new abortion ban is law
With Indiana’s abortion ban now in effect, local organizers say the focus of their efforts has shifted. While some abortion-rights advocates are looking to the fall general election to vote supportive candidates into office, one of the state’s most prominent anti-abortion groups said it will lobby lawmakers to pass a stricter abortion ban next legislative session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
wfyi.org
Is Indiana's abortion law bad for business?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers?
Voters in Madison, Delaware and Henry counties might reasonably suppose they sent their state senator to the Indiana Statehouse to represent them. But instead, Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, declared on the Senate floor this summer: “I’m up here today to represent Jesus.” Gaskill was explaining why he would vote to ban nearly all abortions in […] The post Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WJLA
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Indianapolis man gets 24 years for meth trafficking
Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.
puplore.com
11 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Indiana
The Cavapoo is a decent canine addition to any family because it is a healthy crossbreed with a playful nature, mild temperament, charm, and hypoallergenic attributes. However, a Cavapoo puppy from a puppy mill could be unhealthy, suffering from the many health conditions puppies from puppy mills often endure. These...
Comments / 0