Amherst County, VA

Gary Coley
3d ago

I can't believe people believe all of these lies officials are telling us nowadays. They are not zero emissions if the power company they are charging them from use fossil fuels to produce the electricity. And of course the power company paid the extra money for electric buses because they will get that money back from the cost of the electricity it takes to charge them 8 hours every 24 hours. I am just guessing here but a 40 or 45 gallon tank of fuel in a bus could probably get 400 miles. So you would have to charge the electric bus for 3 Days a total of 24 hours of charge for the same mileage. I would like to know how many kilowatts it takes to charge it in that 24 hours and the cost of the electricity to compare to one tank of fuel that they get at a discount price because they buy the fuel in bulk

Related
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rocky Mount DMV reopens after renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Good news for drivers in Rocky Mount! The Division of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Center announced it will reopen on Monday, Sept. 19. The announcement says it will be open for walk-ins as well as appointments. The DMV was closed for interior renovations for three weeks.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
#Electric Bus#K12#Construction Maintenance#Thomas Built Buses Dealer#American Electric Power
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg unveils first fleet of all-electric vehicles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders unveiled their first fleet of all-electric cars Thursday. The Chevy Bolt EUVs are meant to save the environment and save some money. Chuck Cramer, director of fleet services for the City of Lynchburg, said the pilot program has been in the works for about a year-and-a-half and costed more than $222,000.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
ROANOKE, VA
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

